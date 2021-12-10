Film Review: The Unforgivable is an emotionally charged drama

Sandra Bullock plays a woman who acknowledges her guilt but refuses to allow her second act to be defined by a single tragic mistake
Film Review: The Unforgivable is an emotionally charged drama

Sandra Bullock in The Unforgivable

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 17:00
Declan Burke

****

Still one of the most underrated actors in Hollywood, and especially in terms of her range, Sandra Bullock stars in The Unforgivable (15A), which opens with her character, Ruth Slater, being released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for the murder of a police officer. 

Warned by her parole officer not to contact the family of her crime, Ruth sets out to find her sister Katie (Aisling Franciosi), who was adopted as a little girl by the Ingrams (Viola Davis and Vincent D’Onofrio) when Ruth went to prison.

Nora Fingscheidt’s film is a multi-layered piece that focuses on Ruth’s quest to find Katie, but also explores the ripple effect of a violent crime, and how its consequences can continue to haunt its victims many years after.

An emotionally charged drama and a gripping thriller, The Unforgivable delivers plenty of unexpected twists (albeit, in the latter stages, one twist too far). 

There’s good support from Jon Bernthal as Ruth’s empathic co-worker and from Vincent D’Onofrio in his role as a conflicted lawyer, but Sandra Bullock dominates proceedings as a woman who acknowledges her guilt but refuses to allow her second act to be defined by a single tragic mistake. (Netflix)

Read More

Faith Healer review: Aidan Gillen and Niamh Cusack shine in Abbey production of Friel masterpiece

More in this section

John Banville and other acclaimed writers on how they would reinvent 007 John Banville and other acclaimed writers on how they would reinvent 007
Theatre snob? Cork social media sensation Reggie to get a live show  Theatre snob? Cork social media sensation Reggie to get a live show 
DON'T LOOK UP Film Review: Leonardo DiCaprio is good value as a dusty academic in Don't Look Up
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth in And Just Like That...</p>

Peloton backpedals after THAT death in Sex and the City reboot as shares take a dive

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices