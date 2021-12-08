MusicGeneration's Glow on the Go returns on Friday - with Cork's Toy Show rappers and singers in tow

The stars are among the young musicians doing a lap of the city to spread cheer - fresh from their appearance on the biggest telly night of the year
MusicGeneration's Glow on the Go returns on Friday - with Cork's Toy Show rappers and singers in tow

Nanny Peggy Cahalane reacts to her grandson Evan Cahalane’s 5th Class Scoil Íosagáin singing carols in her garden and Farranree, as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go' last week.

MusicGeneration Cork City, much like their sibling projects in other parts of the country, do Trojan work year-round: enlisting local musicians like Rubyhorse's Joe Philpott and rappers/producers like Spekulativ Fiktion and GMC to help provide readily accessible music education in the city, from theory and performance to production and recording.

With Christmas approaching, young people working with the project are set to take to their localities for the annual Glow on the Go event on Friday, with the help of Cork City Council. Wearing bobble-hats and Christmas jumpers, they'll be heading for their neighbourhoods to share festive tunes and musical japes aplenty after another hard year, including performing at care homes, and the homes of the elderly.

Múinteoir Brian Hennessey and 5th class students Anthony Sisk and Dylan Sweeney of Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer in Farranree early this morning as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go' last year.
Among their number are the young Cork people who appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in November: Mia, Emily, Jay, and Evan from Greenmount NS, and Coben (aka MC Sparky) and Jamie ("The King") from the Kabin Studio, who sang and rapped on the biggest telly night of the year - including an encounter with pop phenom Ed Sheeran.

And with the help of Bus Éireann, open-top buses will bring performances all over the city and suburbs - helping spread that cheer and song a little further - with event locations being a surprise until the day.

  • 'Glow on the Go' happens around Cork city and suburbs on Friday December 10. Stay tuned to Music Generation Cork City on social media for more info as it happens.

