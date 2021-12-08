MusicGeneration's Glow on the Go returns on Friday - with Cork's Toy Show rappers and singers in tow

MusicGeneration Cork City, much like their sibling projects in other parts of the country, do Trojan work year-round: enlisting local musicians like Rubyhorse's Joe Philpott and rappers/producers like Spekulativ Fiktion and GMC to help provide readily accessible music education in the city, from theory and performance to production and recording.

With Christmas approaching, young people working with the project are set to take to their localities for the annual Glow on the Go event on Friday, with the help of Cork City Council. Wearing bobble-hats and Christmas jumpers, they'll be heading for their neighbourhoods to share festive tunes and musical japes aplenty after another hard year, including performing at care homes, and the homes of the elderly.