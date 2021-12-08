MusicGeneration's Glow on the Go returns on Friday - with Cork's Toy Show rappers and singers in tow

MusicGeneration Cork City, much like their sibling projects in other parts of the country, do Trojan work year-round: enlisting local musicians like Rubyhorse's Joe Philpott and rappers/producers like Spekulativ Fiktion and GMC to help provide readily accessible music education in the city, from theory and performance to production and recording.
With Christmas approaching, young people working with the project are set to take to their localities for the annual Glow on the Go event on Friday, with the help of Cork City Council. Wearing bobble-hats and Christmas jumpers, they'll be heading for their neighbourhoods to share festive tunes and musical japes aplenty after another hard year, including performing at care homes, and the homes of the elderly.
Among their number are the young Cork people who appeared onin November: Mia, Emily, Jay, and Evan from Greenmount NS, and Coben (aka MC Sparky) and Jamie ("The King") from the Kabin Studio, who sang and rapped on the biggest telly night of the year - including an encounter with pop phenom Ed Sheeran.
So proud of Mia, Emily, Jay and Evan from 3rd Class who got to perform with @edsheeran on the Toy Show tonight. They were fantastic. Our very own Greenmount superstars👏👏👏🎉#LateLateToyShow2021 pic.twitter.com/LXoON9nYI7— Greenmount NS (@greenmountcork) November 27, 2021
And with the help of Bus Éireann, open-top buses will bring performances all over the city and suburbs - helping spread that cheer and song a little further - with event locations being a surprise until the day.
We are still buzzing from the #LateLateToyShow, and now we have another exciting festive announcement!! Next week, Friday 10th December we will present 'GLOW on the Go!' as part of @GlowCork ! Full details will be revealed here in the coming days --> https://t.co/RIfkVerD3A pic.twitter.com/ByBOaZEOds— Music Generation Cork City (@MusicGenCC) November 29, 2021
- 'Glow on the Go' happens around Cork city and suburbs on Friday December 10. Stay tuned to Music Generation Cork City on social media for more info as it happens.