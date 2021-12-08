Covid, coffee and big-time sports: what Ireland Googled in 2021

US search-engine giant Google has revealed the 2021 edition of its Year in Search list, and there'll be no surprises as to what's occupied people's minds.

While Covid-19 continued to define the world's affairs in countless ways, it only managed to take the #3 spot in the overall listings, but 'How to register for the Covid-19 vaccine' was the most Googled question of the year, while 'How to do an Antigen test', 'How to book a Covid-19 test', 'How to apply for the Covid-19 payment' and 'How to get the Covid-19 certificate' also ranked among the strongest searches.