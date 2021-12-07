Tuesday TV Tips: Punishment and principles with Sean Bean and Stephen Graham in new drama this evening

Scannal: Trevor Deely

RTÉ One, 7pm

Friends of the Deely family who gathered at Baggot Street Bridge, last Christmas, to mark the 20th anniversary of Trevor Deely’s disappearance. Picture: Collins Photos

December 2021 marks 21 years since Trevor Deely's disappearance At the age of 22, in the early hours of December 8, 2000, Trevor Deely vanished. He has never been found and the case is still open.

Mark Deely, Trevor’s brother, says: “That’s what makes it so mysterious, makes it so heart-breaking. There is no logic to this whatsoever. He was there and now he’s not there. Could he walk in in the morning? Could he pick up the phone and ring my mother tomorrow? He could. Because nobody has ever told us, with proof, that he’s dead.”

The Sinking of the Costa Concordia: Collision at Sea

Channel 5, 9pm

The Costa Concordia that sank off the coast of Tuscany, Friday, January 13 2012

In January 2012, the Italian cruise ship Costa Concordia ran aground, capsized and sank in shallow waters after striking a rock off the coast of Tuscany. There were more than 4,000 people on board at the time, and while a dramatic rescue mission did save thousands of lives, 32 people died. Now a two-part documentary revisits the tragedy to find out just why the luxury vessel sank and if more could have been done to prevent the accident. The programmes also raise questions about whether such a disaster could happen again.

Landscapers

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Landscapers with Olivia Coleman and David Thewlis

A new, darkly comic drama starring Academy Award-winner Olivia Coleman and David Thewlis as a seemingly normal married couple with a tragic secret. They have been on the run from reality for over 15 years but when Christopher makes a startling call home to his stepmother, their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light.

Colmcille — An Naomh Dána

TG4, 9.30pm

Colmcille - An Naomh Dána on TG4

On the 1,500th anniversary of his birth, the truths and myths about Irish saint, Colmcille, who was at the centre of a bloody battle and founded a monastery that became a beacon of civilisation in the Dark Ages. He's even said to have taken on the Loch Ness Monster.

Time

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

New drama. Mark Cobden is sent to prison and has to learn quickly how to survive. When an inmate identifies prison officer Eric McNally’s weakness, he faces an impossible choice.

A prisoner consumed by guilt, an officer with an impossible choice. What does it take to survive? A tense story of punishment and principles, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

Money Heist

Netflix

La Casa de Papel/ Money Heist. Álvaro Morte as Professor and Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra.

The second half of the final season has dropped and no doubt has been binge-watched by so many fans now. You could still get in on the whole thing from the beginning as it the series only began in 2017 so it hasn't dated too much.

As the English-version title suggests, it's about a heist and the criminals are 'good' and the bank officials and the law enforcement officers and investigators are 'bad' — until they're not.

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and new allegiances have been forming and tensions have caused deadly rifts.

Alicia Sierra in Money Heist

Shout-out for 'Alicia Sierra' who has gone from a cartoon baddie to a powerhouse mum and has definitely earned the extra scenes she's in now.

Sport

Champions League Live: RB Leipzig v Manchester City, 5.45pm; AC Milan v Liverpool, ko 8pm, RTÉ2

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Enrica Ferrara discusses Elena Ferrante’s novel The Lost Daughter; RTÉ 1 docuseries The Story of Irish Dance is previewed ahead of its December 9 and 16 airings.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Back into the sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 2012 Studio 8 session with Dublin post-punks Logikparty is paired up with a July 2021 home-recorded performance from post-rock duo Bicurious.