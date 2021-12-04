Book review: The Presidents’ Letters is a fascinating treasure trove from the Áras

On April 28, 1938, the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, Éamon de Valera and Liam T Cosgrave, wrote to former senator Douglas Hyde: “A Dhuine Uasail, Ba mhian le Fianna Fáil agus Fine Gael go n-ainmneófaí tusa le bheith i d’Uachtarán ar Éirinn.” In English, it reads: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would be honoured if you were to be named as President of Ireland.”

The letter is reproduced in Flor MacCarthy’s fascinating The Presidents’ Letters: An Unexpected History of Ireland, and, in the words of Irish Times journalist Harry McGee, “it was an early and excellent example of what is now known as ‘new politics’”.

With memories of the Civil War so recent and raw, Dev and Cosgrave’s co-operation was inspired — even if for decades afterwards it proved to be a one-off — because it resulted in the creation of an office that would become arguably the State’s most respected, and its holder would often become our most beloved citizen. The choice of Hyde was equally brilliant.

Dubhghlas de hÍde was born in 1860 in Co Roscommon, the son of a Church of Ireland rector. He would go on to become a hugely influential figure in the Gaelic Revival, founding the Gaelic League in 1893.

Having no involvement with Sinn Féin or the independence movement, Hyde was not seen as a political figure. After serving briefly in the Seanad in 1925, he had returned to academia, working as professor of Irish in University College Dublin, before that 1938 letter changed his life — and the course of Irish history.

With this book, her first, MacCarthy has assembled a delightful collection of letters to and from Áras an Uachtaráin, and gathered an impressive assembly of thoughtful and instructive essays on the Irish presidency, including contributions from journalists Lise Hand, Justine McCarthy, Samantha Barry, and Martina Devlin; author Terri Kearney; and academics Rory Montgomery and Paul Rouse.

The first of those essays, by RTÉ’s David McCullagh, gives a historian’s summation of the presidency, offering thumbnail sketches of each of our nine presidents, while tracing the evolution of the office from the days of Hyde, our first poet president, to the present day, when another poet lives in the former vice-regal lodge.

McCullagh notes a 1957 letter to our second president, Sean T O’Kelly, from Martin Corry — a War of Independence veteran and a long-time Cork Fianna Fáil TD — asking for a loan of £700 to tide him through till the following harvest. History does not relate whether O’Kelly replied.

McCullagh also picks up on an extraordinary 1975 draft letter from our fifth president, Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh, who would a year later resign when he was reportedly called a “thundering disgrace” (in fact, possibly “fucking disgrace” or “thundering bollocks”) by defence minister Paddy Donegan, after Ó Dálaigh had referred an Emergency Powers Bill to the Supreme Court.

In the draft letter, Ó Dálaigh considers offering himself in place of IRA kidnap victim Dr Tiede Herrema, saying: “If I fail, I do not mind dying, it will vindicate Ireland’s honour.”

Amongst Ó Dálaigh’s correspondence is a very touching 1978 letter from actor and producer Hilton Edwards thanking the former president for attending the funeral of Edwards’ partner Micheál Mac Liammoir, and for speaking in Irish, “the language which he loved — which, alas, is a closed book to me”.

Former president Mary Robinson’s selection of letters includes a handwritten “Dear Mary” from Seamus Heaney and a letter from Queen Elizabeth II — “Your good friend, Elizabeth R”.Picture: Denis Minihane

Former president Mary Robinson, the first of only two women so far to be Uachtarán na hÉireann, offers a selection of her favourite letters from her transformative, if unfortunately abbreviated, term. It includes a handwritten “Dear Mary” from Seamus Heaney, a letter from Queen Elizabeth II — “Your good friend, Elizabeth R” — and a thank-you for a “wonderful reception” from William “Plum” Smith, a loyalist activist from the Shankill Road.

Robinson’s successor, Mary McAleese, includes in her selection the envelope upon which she had written a phonetic “A ook tar eye/n aug us a hardje” guide for Queen Elizabeth. It was initially thought that it would be “too risky” for her to speak a few words in Irish during her 2011 visit, but the queen decided otherwise.

In an essay entitled The Áras and the Arts, Joseph O’Connor brings to our attention a civil servant’s 1943 report on Patrick Kavanagh’s visit to a presidential reception — as O’Connor describes it, “a sustained piece of wonderfully condescending and unintentionally hilarious po-facedness”. Kavanagh had been invited in his capacity as a freelance contributor to The Irish Press but, O’Connor suggests, “perhaps refreshed, perhaps bored”, Kavanagh pretended to be one of the honoured guests.

His attire — “Under his coat he wore a green woollen jumper, and on his feet he wore sandals without socks, and generally looked untidy and not altogether clean” — and his behaviour — “The Minister for Justice told me that Mr Kavanagh had thrust himself upon him” — horrified the civil servant and the recommendation was made to “enter a caveat on his social card”.

Entering a caveat against someone was essentially to ban them from polite Áras society and, despite Maude Gonne MacBride being a friend to Hyde, there was one against the Anglo-Irish revolutionary for refusing to attend a 1939 Áras garden party because Hyde had been about to sign what she called “the horrid Coercion Act”.

Historian Catriona Crowe sees Gonne’s defiance as “a reminder of the dwindling cohort of women who believed their work for female suffrage and for independence had been forgotten by their male comrades, now in power”.

Another recipient of an Áras red card was “king of the ukulele” George Formby, for “alleged offensive references to Ireland” at a time when Ireland’s neutrality in the Second World War was deeply unpopular in the UK.

The publishers of this collection have aptly described it as “a treasure trove of letters to and from our nine presidents from 1938 to the present day”, and it lives up to that billing, even if that does leave the reviewer grasping for synonyms for “treasure trove”.

Containing over 400 letters, telegrams, cards, and memos, the book offers numerous gems, from Dev’s letter to four-year-old Princess Caroline of Monaco, signed “Slán leat... with love”, to a particularly nice exchange between a boy called Shane and president Patrick Hillery on the possibility of outlawing school. “I do not like causing you disappointment,” responds Hillery, “as when I was your age I felt the same about school as you do now.”

The Presidents’ Letters: An Unexpected History of Ireland by Flor MacCarthy

This reviewer gained a first-hand appreciation of the enormous power of a presidential letter, while accompanying community gardaí around Cork City at the height of last year’s Covid lockdown. I met John O’Shea, a tall, strong man with a mane of steel-grey hair, a month before his 101st birthday. He told me about a family connection to the presidency going back to his childhood in Caherdaniel, in Kerry.

When John was a small boy, the fifth of seven children on a farm he said could only grow stones, he remembered neighbours helping his mother, because his father, a fluent Irish speaker, was away in Dublin, working with Hyde in UCD — as John recalled — on “some business about the Irish”. Years after, John’s father would proudly boast: “I drank a show of whiskey with the president.”

When I met John in 2020, he told me he had received a letter (and a cheque for €2,540) from President Higgins for his 100th birthday, and wondered mischievously whether he’d get anything for his 101st.

I couldn’t possibly tell you how John’s story might have found its way to the Áras, but when President Higgins sent John a commemorative medal for his 101st birthday — all centenarians are eligible for such a gift on each subsequent birthday — he added a personal note, handwritten in a spidery, almost indecipherable scrawl: “What a pity circumstances prevent my reflecting Dubhghlas de hÍde’s hospitality to your father, ar deis De go raibh a anaim. But we might get a chance when all this is over. Beir Beannacht, Michael D.”

John passed away this summer, just shy of his 102nd birthday and, while he never got to emulate his father in drinking “a show of whiskey with the president”, I know — because John told me — that President Higgins’ note meant the world to him.

It might be a candidate for inclusion in MacCarthy’s next book.