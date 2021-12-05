Sunday TV Tips: Danger and desperation in Hidden Assets and Ireland's Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm
Tonight four families will be battling the elements and each other as they take a trip to a cold icy lake, all desperate for a place in the semi-final.
BBC One, 8pm
As the series comes to an end, Paddy McGuinness gets behind the wheel of the Aston Martin Victor, a one-off, 800-horsepower, £4,000,000 supercar that pays tribute to some of the maker's most extravagant 1980s offerings. Chris Harris marks the 40th birthday of the DMC DeLorean, the car made famous by Back to the Future. And Freddie Flintoff gets out his L plates as he tries to become a bona fide racing driver.
author, Patricia Scanlan, pays tribute to fellow author Maeve Binchy, whose success showed a new generation of Irish female writers that it was possible to make a good living from writing. When Patricia hit the number one bestseller spot with her first novel, , in 1990, she feared that her role model Maeve might crankily see it as a grab for her throne! But the opposite was true — and Maeve became a supportive champion of the new wave.
The search for Ireland's most talented family continues. Tonight’s guest judge is musician and broadcaster Pádraig Ó Sé who is one of the world’s top accordion players, specialising in the West Kerry style.
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
While her team follows the money trail in Ireland, Emer and Christian discover the real identity of the bombers. And a very unexpected source provides the investigation with invaluable information.
GAA: Club championships live, 1pm, TG4 Premier League:v , 4.30pm, Sky Sports
, Lyric FM, 6pm: A Symphonic Life: A rebroadcast, in memoriam, of a programme commissioned by in 2019 celebrating the life and work of the composer John Kinsella (1932-2021).
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Olivia O’Leary explores the diverse and vibrant world of poets and poetry — this week’s guests are Jo Burns and Dagogo Hart.