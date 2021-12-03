Arts & Ents Quiz: Name the Dublin pub where development plans were refused?

Multiple-choice questions from the worlds of TV, music, books and film
Arts & Ents Quiz: Name the Dublin pub where development plans were refused?

L-R: Travel writer Dervla Murphy; Netflix' Geralt of Rivia; singer Lady Gaga

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.

Answers at the bottom as per usual - and as per usual, no peeking!

Answers: 1. Dexter 2. 90th 3. The Witcher 4. Oasis 5. Hamilton 6. Dalymount Park 7. Star Wars 8. The Lion King 9. The Cobblestone 10. Gucci

Read More

Arts & Entertainment Quiz: Ten multiple-choice questions on music, TV and film

More in this section

Movie review: The Hand of God is warm-hearted, quirky, tragic and humorous Movie review: The Hand of God is warm-hearted, quirky, tragic and humorous
Movie review: The Rescue is a nerve-shredding account of humanity at its best Movie review: The Rescue is a nerve-shredding account of humanity at its best
Cork actors Siobhán McSweeney and Máiréad Tyers to star in new Disney show Cork actors Siobhán McSweeney and Máiréad Tyers to star in new Disney show
<p>Vegan Billie Eilish pushed for designer Oscar de la Renta to stop using fur and made history when the Met Gala exclusively served vegan meals (IAn West/PA)</p>

Billie Eilish wins Peta’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2021

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices