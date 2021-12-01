Cork poet laureate William Wall: At Two and a Half Degrees

On COP26

at two and a half degrees

the flat of the city

will be water

I walk Horgan’s Quay

thinking of rising seas

drowned streets

the shadow of November

two thousand and nine

this is the cost

that capital never paid

a few hundred years

of asset stripping nature

a future mortgaged

for bone china and the steam engine

the Ford Model T

and Fitbits

at two and a half degrees

a world drowning

in its own sweat

a planet with

a respiratory disease

lungs clogged with plastic

a heart as black as coal

I see a ship coming up

between the navigation walls

following the scar scoured

by the last glaciation

here once was ice

a man on deck waves

to a mother and child

standing on the edge

of the granite wharf

and five hundred miles away

in a ventilated room

masked and sanitised

the leaders of the world

calculate the least

effort needed to give

that child a future

at two and a half degrees

November 2021

William Wall is a poet from Cork, and is currently the city's Poet Laureate. An initiative of the Munster Literature Centre that is funded by Cork City Council, Wall writes a poem every month, giving a personal response to issues in the city and county. The Irish Examiner publishes these poems in the first week of every month, and the works will also be collected into a chapbook to be launched at next year's Cork World Book Festival.

William Wall's latest collection, Smugglers In the Underground Hug Trade, has recently been published by Doire Press