Cork poet laureate William Wall: At Two and a Half Degrees

In the latest of our monthly poems by William Wall, the Cork poet reflects on issues around climate change 
Cork poet laureate William Wall: At Two and a Half Degrees

William Wall, Cork Poet Laureate. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 09:15
William Wall

On COP26

at two and a half degrees
the flat of the city 
will be water
I walk Horgan’s Quay
thinking of rising seas
drowned streets
the shadow of November
two thousand and nine 

this is the cost
that capital never paid
a few hundred years
of asset stripping nature
a future mortgaged
for bone china and the steam engine
the Ford Model T
and Fitbits 

at two and a half degrees
a world drowning
in its own sweat
a planet with
a respiratory disease
lungs clogged with plastic
a heart as black as coal 

I see a ship coming up
between the navigation walls
following the scar scoured
by the last glaciation
here once was ice 

a man on deck waves
to a mother and child
standing on the edge
of the granite wharf
and five hundred miles away
in a ventilated room
masked and sanitised
the leaders of the world
calculate the least
effort needed to give
that child a future
at two and a half degrees

November 2021

  • William Wall is a poet from Cork, and is currently the city's Poet Laureate. An initiative of the Munster Literature Centre that is funded by Cork City Council, Wall writes a poem every month, giving a personal response to issues in the city and county. The Irish Examiner publishes these poems in the first week of every month, and the works will also be collected into a chapbook to be launched at next year's Cork World Book Festival.
  • William Wall's latest collection, Smugglers In the Underground Hug Trade, has recently been published by Doire Press

Read More

Downtime from Dexter: Michael C Hall brings his band to Dublin 

More in this section

Fitzgerald's Park to host eclectic mix of local talents for Christmas gigs Fitzgerald's Park to host eclectic mix of local talents for Christmas gigs
Technology Stock - Social Media What were the most-watched YouTube videos in Ireland in 2021?
Netflix scraps film version of Sebold book after rape conviction overturned Netflix scraps film version of Sebold book after rape conviction overturned
The trailer for the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That shows the classic characters talking dating apps, the future and friendship (Ian West/PA)

Sex And The City cast explore a new chapter of friendship in trailer for reboot

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices