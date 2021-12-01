Fitzgerald's Park to host eclectic mix of local talents for Christmas gigs

A series of gigs has been announced for Fitzgerald’s Park in Cork to help stir the seasonal spirit ahead of Christmas. Similar to the events held during the summer at the river-side park, Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice will begin on Tuesday, December 21, and will run for three nights until December 23.
Funded by the Government's Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and organised by the Good Room promoters with Cork City Council, each night will feature a selection of local music and comedy talents.
They include sibling trio True Tides, comedian Sinead Quinlan, and DJ talents such as Stevie G and Fish Go Deep. Each night will be compered by Cian Austin Jesus, also familiar as one half of The Lords of Strut.
Taking place at the park's bandstand, the outdoor gigs will run 6pm-8.30pm each evening, with tickets available at €3 per person, or €10 for a group of four. Booking agent uTicket.ie has waived any fees, so all proceeds will go to local charities.
The Magic Nights events form part of the city council's seasonal offerings alongside the GLOW display in Bishop Lucey Park, and the ferris wheel that has already been set up on Grand Parade. Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “We’re thrilled to be able to stage some of Cork’s most talented artists, right here in the heart of the city, and for the citizen’s of Cork to be able to see and hear them perform at the most festive time of year.”
- Tuesday, December 21: True Tides, comprised of the three McSweeny brothers; pop brass band Code of Behaviour; r&b singer Minnie Marley; DJ Stevie G.
- Wednesday, December 22: Drag cabaret from Candy Warhol and the Haus of Mockie Ah; comedians Sinead Quinlan and Cornelius P O’Sullivan; DJ Eddie Kay.
- Thursday, December 23: Folk singer/fiddler Clare Sands; Afrobeat MC Yves Solo with Stevie G; house music DJs Fish Go Deep.
- Tickets for all shows can be booked from noon on Wednesday, December 1, at www.magicnightsbythelee.com