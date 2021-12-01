Fitzgerald's Park to host eclectic mix of local talents for Christmas gigs

A series of gigs has been announced for Fitzgerald’s Park in Cork to help stir the seasonal spirit ahead of Christmas. Similar to the events held during the summer at the river-side park, Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice will begin on Tuesday, December 21, and will run for three nights until December 23.

Funded by the Government's Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and organised by the Good Room promoters with Cork City Council, each night will feature a selection of local music and comedy talents.