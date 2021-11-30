A Night For Phil Ware: Jazz gig to raise funds for star hit by stroke 

On December 11, Triskel Christchurch in Cork is hosting a very special concert, a tribute to Phil Ware, the Lincolnshire pianist who made Ireland his home over the past 20-years, and whose group has been one of the country's top jazz trios. In June 2020, Ware suffered a stroke, which has left him facing a challenging rehabilitation.

It’s entirely fitting for the tribute concert to be taking place in Christchurch. Featuring Dave Redmond on bass and Kevin Brady on drums, the Phil Ware Trio had often played the Cork venue, but their connection to it blossomed in 2015 when Music Network announced details of a residency there, the first of its kind in the country.

For Tony Sheehan, the director of the Triskel, the decision to have Phil Ware front it was an easy one. “I would have met him on the circuit,” he says. “But we really got together when Phil contacted me to discuss the possibility of doing something substantial.”

This was in 2014, and later on, when Music Network proposed to Sheehan the idea of giving a residency to a composer or a musician as curators, Sheehan recalled his conversation with Ware. The programme saw performances featuring vocalist Ian Shaw, New York jazz guitarist Peter Bernstein, Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal, Swedish trumpet player Anders Bergcrantz and R&B legend Georgie Fame, but it also contained an outreach element that provided mentorship for selected music students and educators by both Ware and the featured musicians.

“He had a number of ideas that he wanted to pursue,” remembers Sheehan. “He’s a man that constantly just was trying to invent or to think about new ways of presenting jazz. Whether as a teacher he just wanted to keep himself and the music fresh all the time and to keep himself challenged.”

Kevin Brady’s impression of Ware is also of someone who is driven: “He was always planning something for the following year. 'This year we’re going to do this. This year we’re going to play in Ronnie’s. We’re going to do this with Ian Shaw,' or whatever it was. That was the brilliant thing about him. He was always looking to the future of what we could be doing.”

Phil Ware in Triskel with Aine Delaney in 2015 after he'd helped the venue source its Steinway C Piano. Picture: Darragh Kane

Ware and Brady's paths first crossed in 1999, when the pianist came over to Dublin to attend a workshop by Berkley College teachers. Says Brady: “It was obviously quite apparent that he was a fairly well-accomplished player at that point because he had done the whole young British jazzer award, and had become a finalist in that a few times.”

Ware started a trio in Ireland. “He saw what was happening over in Dublin and he could see at that time there was a lot more opportunity for him to play a lot more different styles of music,” Brady suggests. In 2001 he contacted Brady to form a new trio.

Brady’s first impression of Ware was his manners. “He was very English,” he says laughing, “and just a fun guy to be around. Really fun. And just really into music. He was really interested in what you had to say. A very intelligent guy.”

It’s an impression that Sheehan shares. “He had both the seriousness of the excellent musician who constantly strives to improve himself, with this kind of lounge dude that was humorous and funny and light-hearted about music and felt that music should be fun once you get to do it,” he chuckles. “That the preparation is hard work but then the reward is the fun of being on stage. And that’s what used to come out in all of the concerts.”

But Ware’s story intertwines a little deeper with Christchurch. The Steinway piano is the jewel in the venue’s crown, and it was Ware whom Sheehan asked to road-test it before they made the purchase. He fondly recalls how as Ware put the instrument through its paces one of the owners of the prestigious Coach House piano shop in Swansea came downstairs to hail Phil as a true artist.

The Phil Ware Trio’s residency re-energised Triskel as a destination for jazz, and the calibre of musicians who will pay tribute to him, such as Brady, Redmond, saxophonist Richie Buckley, guitarist Hugh Buckley and vocalist Honor Heffernan are testimony to the mark he left on the Irish jazz scene.

“He wasn’t one of these people that was really always trying to write original music,” insists Brady. “He wanted to get better at the music that came before him. Always.”