Glory Holy review: I'm Grand Mam podcasters take us to church at sold-out Everyman

If you saw dozens of women snaking along McCurtain Street on Saturday night, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a queue for a trendy new social spot. Faux fur coats and glamorous gúnas were among the styles of choice for the firmly Gen-Z and millennial women making their way into the Everyman for the first night of the I’m Grand Mam tour.

Glory Holy was a sell-out success. Not only were tickets snapped up as soon as they went on sale, the Everyman website crashed under the pressure, leading to not one but two more Cork dates being added to the schedule, something its stars say wowed them. The auditorium was full on Saturday night but the venue was comfortably Covid-compliant, from Covid certs and ID checks at the door to regular reminders in the theatre that mask-wearing is mandatory during the show.