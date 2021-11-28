Glory Holy review: I'm Grand Mam podcasters take us to church at sold-out Everyman

If you saw dozens of women snaking along McCurtain Street on Saturday night, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a queue for a trendy new social spot. Faux fur coats and glamorous gúnas were among the styles of choice for the firmly Gen-Z and millennial women making their way into the Everyman for the first night of the I’m Grand Mam tour.
Glory Holy was a sell-out success. Not only were tickets snapped up as soon as they went on sale, the Everyman website crashed under the pressure, leading to not one but two more Cork dates being added to the schedule, something its stars say wowed them. The auditorium was full on Saturday night but the venue was comfortably Covid-compliant, from Covid certs and ID checks at the door to regular reminders in the theatre that mask-wearing is mandatory during the show.
It’s no surprise to us that the lads sold out their hometown, though: Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby attract 50,000 listeners to their hit podcast each week since their off-the-cuff show began just three years ago. From quick-witted humour to outstanding dance moves (the opening number alone saw my jaw on the floor at their arm strength alone), Twomey and Kirby had the almost all-female crowd eating out of their hands as they chatted, danced and played bop after bop.
High-pitched whooping and cheers filled the auditorium as the pair spoke on stage about their love lives, their First Communion (no really), and of course, their mams. Nuala Kirby and Phil Twomey, both of whom are famous among the podcast’s fans, even joined their sons on stage for the final bow during a standing ovation in an emotional moment.
Glory Holy is an entertaining journey through the sacraments of the Catholic Church and their parallels to Kirby and Twomey’s lives as gay men. It is a riot of laughs, featuring everything from their favourite ‘camp’ baptism moments - we’re looking at you, priest with a water gun of holy water during lockdown - and their ultimate funeral guide. They’re right, you know: those funeral cocktail sausages just hit different. There's even a Blind Date-style dating show in the middle to help Twomey find a boyfriend from the audience.
Opening night wasn’t without a hitch, but Twomey and Kirby’s good-humoured reactions and improvisations are to be admired and the odd hiccup on day one is easily forgiven when the content is so engaging. Plus, the crowd isn’t there for a polished performance. They want the raw reactions and fourth-wall-breaking back and forth between the stars and their audience.
You get the sense that Twomey and Kirby aren’t just performing for ticket holders: they’re having the best night out with their favourite girlies. And we’re weak for them.