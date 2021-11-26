Stephen Sondheim hailed among theatre’s ‘greatest geniuses’ after death aged 91

Stephen Sondheim (PA)
Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 23:10
Mike Bedigan, PA

Stephen Sondheim has been hailed as one of theatre’s “greatest geniuses” after his death at the age of 91.

The creator of the musical Sweeney Todd died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper said the American composer’s death was announced by his friend and lawyer, F Richard Pappas, which he described as sudden.

British theatrical producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh, who named a venue after Sondheim in late 2019, said: “The theatre has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers.

“Sadly, there is now a giant in the sky.

“But the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim will still be here as his legendary songs and shows will be performed for evermore.

“Goodbye old friend and thank you from all of us.”

Sondheim is known for other musical creations such as West Side Story, which he wrote the lyrics for, Follies and Merrily We Roll Along.

