- plus, Irish detectives look at the cases they can't forget, and Sample Studios' winter exhibition
5 things for the week ahead: Mic Christopher, Denise Chaila and The Love Buzz

L-R: Denise Chaila impresses again with a new EP; Mic Christopher remembered 20 years on; The Love Buzz are up to no good at Cyprus Avenue

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |music| 

Denise Chaila - It's a Mixtape

Following on from 2020's Go Bravely in typically bold fashion, Limerick rapper/spoken-word artist Denise Chaila further stakes her claim as one of Ireland's most assured and essential voices across four tracks, including collaborations and appearances from Cork producer Ian Ring (Boku), harpist Bridín, vocalist Senita Appiakorang, and Narolane stablemate MurLi.

2 |visual art|

Sample Studios - Winter Members' Exhibition 

The last week of an exhibition at the Fitzgerald Park-based arts space showcases new work by local artists working as part of the group's membership, in a variety of media including painting, drawing, photography, digital art and installation.

3 |tv| 

The Case I Can't Forget

Detective Pat Marry is back to open a second series of recollections of notorious criminal cases by those who investigated them, offering a frank account of his investigation into Joe O’Reilly, the man who murdered his wife, Rachel Callely.

  • Monday November 29, 9.35pm; RTÉ One and RTÉ Player

4 |live music|

The Love Buzz

Corkonian psychedelia/punk-rock scamps had live momentum on their side pre-pandemic - and forged ahead regardless with the vinyl release of debut extended-player 'Here Comes The Scum'. Possibly your last chance to see them in the flesh before you-know-what happens again?

5 |cinema|

Heyday - the Mic Christopher Story

A special screening of a documentary chronicling the life and work of a much-loved singer-songwriter, on the twentieth anniversary of his passing - billed by the film's makers as possibly the last chance you'll have to see the film on the silver screen.

