Watch: Two North Cork households aim to outshine each other in Battle of the Christmas Lights

Christmas has been starting early this year, and Virgin Media kicks off decorating season with a spectacle in Dromahane
Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 11:28
Mike McGrath Bryan

While uncertainty and stress still loom large in the world outside of the home for many, the last two years have seen Christmas kick off early as a way as keeping up morale and making spirits bright.

Anyone that's passed through cities, towns or villages in Ireland will also know that some of us take our decorations and lights very seriously.

So, leave it to two Cork families, of course, to get competitive in the first annual Battle of the Christmas Lights, a two-part special going out tomorrow and Saturday week at 7pm on Virgin Media One.

The Murphys and O’Mahonys, living next door to each other in the village of Dromahane, near Mallow, Co Cork, have taken on a series of Christmas challenges — from a big bake-off, to building and beautifying a tree in under an hour — but the real contest lies in The Big Light Up Challenge, where the families set up, light, and decorate the outside of their houses, and aim to knock the early-Christmas socks off viewers.

Mam Noreen, daughter Lily, son Danny, and Aunty Áine make up the starting lineup for team Murphy, while Mam Jess, Dad Evan, and their kids, Harvey and D'arcy line out for the O’Mahony side… but only one team can bring home the seasonal silverware!

  • Battle of the Christmas Lights, a two-part special, goes out tomorrow and Saturday week at 7pm on Virgin Media One — and is available on-demand on Virgin Media Player.

