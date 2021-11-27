Saturday TV Tips: Oscar-winning South Korean black comedy thriller, Parasite

Virgin One, 6pm
The chocolatiers make bite-sized chocolates based on their favourite desserts, and the Hairy Bikers visit the Quality Street production line
RTÉ One, 6.35pm
BBC2, 9pm
On November 24, Queen fans marked the 30th anniversary of frontman Freddie Mercury's death. But while his life and career may have been cut short at the age of 45, he continues to loom large over pop culture. This documentary charts the last years of his life, as well as the tribute concert held in his honour at Wembley Stadium in April, 1992.
Channel 4, 10pm
Oscar-winning South Korean 2019 black comedy thriller about a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family and infiltrate their household by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.
RTÉ2, 10.15pm
Two 40-year-old men who have never left the family home are forced to share a room when their single parents marry each other. Comedy, starring Will Ferrell and John C Reilly. Did Will ever get his wish to bunk down in Cork we wonder (see below).
Rugby: round 6,v , 3.15pm; v , 5.30pm, TG4; v , ko 8pm. RTÉ2
GAA Live: Leinster club hurling quarter final -v , throw-in 5.45pm
Premier League:v , 12.30pm, BT Sport; v , 3pm, Premier Player.
, Newstalk, 9pm: Looking at researchers working to support people living with dementia, to better understand its causes and plan for a future where dementia is on the increase.