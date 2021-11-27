Saturday TV Tips: Oscar-winning South Korean black comedy thriller, Parasite

The Chocolate Challenge with the Hairy Bikers

Virgin One, 6pm

The Hairy Bikers rise to the Chocolate Challenge

The chocolatiers make bite-sized chocolates based on their favourite desserts, and the Hairy Bikers visit the Quality Street production line

Jack Frost

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Jack Frost

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

BBC2, 9pm

Freddie Mercury, lead singer with the rock group Queen, during the Live Aid concert in July 1985

On November 24, Queen fans marked the 30th anniversary of frontman Freddie Mercury's death. But while his life and career may have been cut short at the age of 45, he continues to loom large over pop culture. This documentary charts the last years of his life, as well as the tribute concert held in his honour at Wembley Stadium in April, 1992.

Parasite

Channel 4, 10pm

A poor family of four lives at the end of a dead-end in the film 'Parasite' by the Korean director Bong Joon-ho, which wreaks a devastating twist on a dark truth of capitalism. Picture: Neon

Oscar-winning South Korean 2019 black comedy thriller about a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family and infiltrate their household by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

Step Brothers

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

Brennan (Will Ferrell) & Dale (John C Reilly) in Step Brothers

Two 40-year-old men who have never left the family home are forced to share a room when their single parents marry each other. Comedy, starring Will Ferrell and John C Reilly. Did Will ever get his wish to bunk down in Cork we wonder (see below).

Sport

Rugby: round 6, Sharks v Scarlets, 3.15pm; Bulls v Munster, 5.30pm, TG4; Leinster v Ulster, ko 8pm. RTÉ2

GAA Live: Leinster club hurling quarter final - Clough/Ballacolla v Rapparees, throw-in 5.45pm

Premier League: Arsenal v Newcastle United, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Liverpool v Southampton, 3pm, Premier Player.

Radio

New Knowledge, Newstalk, 9pm: Looking at researchers working to support people living with dementia, to better understand its causes and plan for a future where dementia is on the increase.