The tenth Spirit of Mother Jones festival marks the memory of Mother and Baby Home victims

Emanating from the heart of Cork's northside, the Shandon area, the tenth annual Spirit of Mother Jones Festival will takes place online this weekend - starting tonight and running until Sunday.
Limited live events will happen at the Maldron Hotel, just off Upper John Street, but in mind of restrictions, festivalgoers are asked to avoid travelling too far, and instead enjoy them online at Cork Community TV, also available to Virgin Media TV subscribers on channel 809.
Among the topics discussed at special interview and conversations will be the treatment of thousands of Irish women and children in the Magdalene Laundries and the Mother and Baby homes - including people like Bessborough survivor Mari Steed - and the legacies of people who contributed to the city's working-class life, including Muriel Murphy MacSwiney, wife of slain mayor Terence MacSwiney and a committed republican socialist, as well as journalist/trade unionist Tadhg Barry.
Seven Cork singers, including Fairplé's Karan Casey, participated in recording songs for Mother Jones at a recording which took place in the heart of Shandon at the old Butter Market garden - which will close the festival on Sunday.
James Nolan, festival spokesperson, says: “Attempting to plan our tenth Spirit of Mother Jones festival has again been a major challenge this year however we owe it to the resilience and bravery of Mother Jones (who herself survived three worldwide pandemics during her life!) to ensure we continue to celebrate her life and all who continue the fight for social justice."
"We are very pleased to have the practical assistance of the Cork City Council and many in the trade union movement as well as local community support from the Shandon area. The support of our local community television station, Cork Community TV has been vital and we are very grateful for their coverage of the festival events."
- For full programme and info, go to the festival's website.