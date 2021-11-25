The tenth Spirit of Mother Jones festival marks the memory of Mother and Baby Home victims

Emanating from the heart of Cork's northside, the Shandon area, the tenth annual Spirit of Mother Jones Festival will takes place online this weekend - starting tonight and running until Sunday.

Limited live events will happen at the Maldron Hotel, just off Upper John Street, but in mind of restrictions, festivalgoers are asked to avoid travelling too far, and instead enjoy them online at Cork Community TV, also available to Virgin Media TV subscribers on channel 809.