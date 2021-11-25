The tenth Spirit of Mother Jones festival marks the memory of Mother and Baby Home victims

Annual festival of rebels and trailblazers starts tonight - available online and on Cork Community TV
The tenth Spirit of Mother Jones festival marks the memory of Mother and Baby Home victims

Cork-born trade unionist Mother Jones: celebrated this weekend with the tenth edition of the Spirit of Mother Jones festival. Pic: Courtesy of RTE.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 17:07
Mike McGrath Bryan

Emanating from the heart of Cork's northside, the Shandon area, the tenth annual Spirit of Mother Jones Festival will takes place online this weekend - starting tonight and running until Sunday.

Limited live events will happen at the Maldron Hotel, just off Upper John Street, but in mind of restrictions, festivalgoers are asked to avoid travelling too far, and instead enjoy them online at Cork Community TV, also available to Virgin Media TV subscribers on channel 809.

Among the topics discussed at special interview and conversations will be the treatment of thousands of Irish women and children in the Magdalene Laundries and the Mother and Baby homes - including people like Bessborough survivor Mari Steed - and the legacies of people who contributed to the city's working-class life, including Muriel Murphy MacSwiney, wife of slain mayor Terence MacSwiney and a committed republican socialist, as well as journalist/trade unionist Tadhg Barry.

Seven Cork singers, including Fairplé's Karan Casey, participated in recording songs for Mother Jones at a recording which took place in the heart of Shandon at the old Butter Market garden - which will close the festival on Sunday.

James Nolan, festival spokesperson, says: “Attempting to plan our tenth Spirit of Mother Jones festival has again been a major challenge this year however we owe it to the resilience and bravery of Mother Jones (who herself survived three worldwide pandemics during her life!) to ensure we continue to celebrate her life and all who continue the fight for social justice."

"We are very pleased to have the practical assistance of the Cork City Council and many in the trade union movement as well as local community support from the Shandon area. The support of our local community television station, Cork Community TV has been vital and we are very grateful for their coverage of the festival events."

Read More

Cillín exhibition: 'These fathers did this, they came at night and did this solitary act here'

More in this section

'IRELAND! Just waking up to the news! Unbelievable': Garth Brooks thanks Irish fans 'IRELAND! Just waking up to the news! Unbelievable': Garth Brooks thanks Irish fans
Film Review: The Beatles' 'Get Back' documentary is a unique project that will never be bettered Film Review: The Beatles' 'Get Back' documentary is a unique project that will never be bettered
Comedian Joanne McNally signs up for her first book Comedian Joanne McNally signs up for her first book
<p>Lorde: headlining at Forbidden Fruit next year</p>

Lorde, Bicep and Hot Chip among acts announced for Forbidden Fruit's 10th-anniversary festival

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices