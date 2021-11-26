Friday TV Tips: It's here — the Late Late Toy Show is on this evening

The Late Late Toy Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

No worries allowed and it's all 'hakuna matata' this evening as the Lion King-themed Late Late Toy Show kicks off.

Young toy testers and performers from all over the country will be the stars of the show tonight — the youngest 'cub' is just four years old.

Fidgets, Pop-its and a Labradoodle called Moji are among the top toys on this year’s toy list.

Ryan Tubridy said: “Everyone has been locked up for a long time and that’s why we need to head out into the wild and join our friends in The Lion King. This isn’t just a theme; it is a movement. Every child can leave the house and leave the room and leave the kitchen and roam free in the jungle of their families because they are the boss tonight. So, it is the future, it is wild, and it is beautiful. Join us in the jungle, we will see you tonight.”

The show will feature two musical performances from Ryan.

Amanda Coogan, Aisling Dragoi and Sarah Jane O'Regan will present The Late Late Toy Show live with Irish Sign Language (ISL) on the RTÉ News channel and RTÉ Player. The Late Late Toy Show ISL will be available for catch-up after the live broadcast.

Audio Description (AD) will also be available for the repeat on Monday night, and catch-up on RTÉ Player after the repeat. A fully accessible version (with subtitles, ISL and AD) will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 1, which will also be available on catch-up.

Rules Don't Apply

RTÉ2, 9.45pm

Romantic comedy. An aspiring young actress (Lily Collins) and her ambitious young driver (Alden Ehrenreich) struggle hopefully with the absurd eccentricities of the wildly unpredictable billionaire Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty) for whom they work. It’s set in Hollywood, 1958.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 11.05pm

Graham chats with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Picture: PA Media on behalf of So TV

Guests are Will Smith, Richard Osman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. And music from Yola.

Sport

URC Live: Connacht v Ospreys (ko 7pm, RTÉ2).

A Boy called Christmas

The origin story of Father Christmas re-imagined. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who disappeared attempting to find the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm — he travels with a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and his loyal pet mouse.

Radio

Seconds Away, RTÉ 2XM: New Irish bands and artists in live action, recorded at Dublin’s National Stadium over lockdown in 2021 including: Columbia Mills, Susan O’Neill, Tandem Felix, Maria Kelly, Conchúr White, Modernlove, Jealous Of The Birds.