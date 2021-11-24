Comedian Joanne McNally signs up for her first book

Penguin Books has announced it plans to publish a collection of essays on sex, dating, ageing and more, by stand-up comedian Joanne McNally.
McNally is the co-host of the UK top-10 podcast, which has 2m downloads and streams each month. Also, her forthcoming tour has sold over 70,000 tickets so far in the UK and Ireland, including 30 nights at Dublin’s Vicar Street, and three sold-out appearances at the London Palladium.
Set to be published in autumn 2023, the as-yet-untitled book will be "funny, irreverent and relatable, blending personal memoir with cultural and social observations examining why we do the things we do," said the publishers in a statement.
McNally commented: “I've always wanted to write a book and I could not be happier that I'm going to do it with Penguin. I started out in life wanting to be a journalist but was told I'd need to be prepared to sell my granny for a story and considering all my grannies were deceased, I didn't feel I had the resources to pursue that dream, so to get an opportunity to write without having to traffic elderly people is very exciting!”
Penguin General publisher Martina O’Sullivan commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Joanne. My sister first introduced me to the podcast back in May and I’ve been obsessed ever since. Joanne is undoubtedly a comic genius but, more importantly, she’s a gifted writer with a distinctive perspective and a knack for shrewd observation.”
- McNally's sellout tour stops in Cork, playing several nights at the Everyman across January, February and March of next year. She's just added a Live at the Marquee date on June 12, 2022, tickets €33.50 on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.