Comedian Joanne McNally signs up for her first book

Penguin Books has announced it plans to publish a collection of essays on sex, dating, ageing and more, by stand-up comedian Joanne McNally.

McNally is the co-host of the UK top-10 podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which has 2m downloads and streams each month. Also, her forthcoming tour The Prosecco Express has sold over 70,000 tickets so far in the UK and Ireland, including 30 nights at Dublin’s Vicar Street, and three sold-out appearances at the London Palladium.