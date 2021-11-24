Winter Warmer: Cork poetry festival brings diverse and award-nominated voices together

It's drawn in very quickly this year, so it's good to see the nip of winter being countered by Cork poetry group Ó Bhéál's annual Winter Warmer festival, running this weekend, November 26 to 28.
Its ninth annual instalment, and its first "hybrid" festival between in-person and online attendance, presents the work and performance of 30 poets from eight countries.
Almost half of these featured guests will appear in-person this weekend at Nano Nagle Place on Douglas Street, with first-come, first-serve attendance limited to 60 people in line with Covid guidelines.
Among the highlights in the lineup is Cork scribe Victoria Kennefick - this morning announced for the poetry shortlist for the UK's Costa Book Prize for debut collection.
The festival will host poetry workshops in Irish and English, music from Nóirín Ní Riain (in-person), a filmed poetry play, a roundtable discussion on nurturing poetry with event organisers and poets from three port cities, a multilingual poetry session featuring Cork City Libraries writer-in-residence Tina Pisco, and a closed-mic set for poets who have featured regularly in Ó Bhéal’s online sessions during the year.
The shortlist and prize-giving for the group's international poetry-film competition will be screened and simulcast, as will an additional, special selection of poetry films made in Ireland.
- The full programme is available to view on Ó Bhéal's website - home to the festival's online-viewing Festival Stage.