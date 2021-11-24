From Pixar to Wolfwalkers, here are our Late Late Toy Show theme predictions 

Life in full colour

Life/Style Editor Esther McCarthy thinks we'll all journey to Oz to celebrate an escape from the black and white reality of Covid-19.

“I think it'll be Wizard of Oz, because we're all coming out of the black and white dullness of staying in our Kansas-esque monochrome existence of Covid and now we want colour! and music!! and yellow brick roads!!! It's escapism at its finest. I reckon Tubs will be the Scarecrow, I can just picture his cute little face surrounded by hay - he actually bears a striking resemblance to actor Ray Bolger. Like, he's the bulb. It's going to be lions and tigers and bears OH MY all the way.”

A walk on the wild side

Arts/Culture Editor Des O’Driscoll believes we should see an Irish cartoon leading the theme this year.

“In a year where an Irish film battled international giants such as Pixar for the animated feature Oscar, I'd love if they went with a Wolfwalkers theme. Not only was the Cartoon Saloon creation a hugely entertaining film for all the family, it also touched on themes that feel more important than ever this year – care of our woodlands and wildlife. I see an opening sequence of Tubridy and his helpers, wearing wolfy costumes and dancing to Kila's bodhrans.”

A homage to our favourite cartoons

ieFood Editor Ciara McDonnell says there’s no better Toy Show theme than Toy Story. And the rest of their Pixar pals too.

“I am fully convinced that it is a tribute to all things Pixar. I think we'll see everyone from Buzz and Woodie to the crew from Inside Out (hi Anger, you're my favourite) to Monsters Inc and of course, Soul. Pixar embodies life now in a way that kids can digest so to me it's the perfect fit.”

Anyone for a tea party?

Caroline Delaney says we’re all through the looking glass now and expects to see Tubridy appear as the Mad Hatter.

“I think it's Alice in Wonderland and he'll be the Mad Hatter. He'll say something like how it's been another weird year and we're all through the looking glass now so why not embrace it.” The toys themselves will be futuristic too, she thinks, and of course there will be mishaps. “There will be VR goggles/headsets reviewed and the child testing them will whack Ryan by accident!”

Puppet pals a-plenty

Perhaps a few familiar faces from RTÉ will make an appearance in the studio on Friday night? Given the grá for The Den, Mike McGrath-Bryan thinks Dustin and pals will pop up.

“It should be a dead cert for Dustin and/or Zig & Zag to hinder Tubridy's running order in some fashion, sans Gaybo's grandfatherly plamásing of the whole affair.”

All aboard for fun and festivities

Denise O'Donoghue's theory is based on a moment on Instagram many weeks ago.

"Tubridy made a train pun around the time the Toy Show started to be discussed again. On that single piece of flimsy evidence, I think we’re all jumping aboard the Polar Express on Friday. Given the host’s love of novels, perhaps there will be an Agatha Christie twist and we’ll have to solve a mystery with Murder on the Polar Express (it was a Billie Barry kid in the tea carriage with a wheelie bag)."