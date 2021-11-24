Wednesday TV Tips: Zara McDermott asks about rape culture in schools

Universe

BBC2, 9pm

Professor Brian Cox researches the supermassive black hole named Sagittarius A* which sits in the centre of the galaxy. It weighs four million times the mass of the Sun and has such an immense gravitational field that nothing can escape it. Although black holes are usually depicted as a destructive force, Cox reveals they can be something altogether different — a gateway.

Derry Girls

RTÉ 2, 10.10pm

Derry Girls: I am a Derry girl

Another chance to catch the season finale of this hit comedy. As Christmas approaches, excitement in Derry is at fever pitch for President Bill Clinton's visit, while Granda Joe embarks on a mysterious plan of his own

Small Axe: Mangrove

TG4, 10.30pm

Small Axe: Mangrove

The true story of the Mangrove Nine, who clashed with London police in 1970. The trial that followed was the first judicial acknowledgement of behaviour motivated by racial hatred within the Metropolitan Police.

Zara McDermott: Uncovering Rape Culture

BBC1, 11.35pm

Love Island contestant Zara McDermott says she felt the need to speak out about her sexual assault because the memory had been "buried" in the back of her mind for so long. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Following the success of her documentary about revenge porn, the former Love Island resident is fronting a new investigative report. Having suffered sexual assault herself, she wants to know why it happened, why her attacker felt he could do it, and where he learnt such behaviour. During a discussion with her friends, she realises the problem may start at school.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool v Porto; Manchester City v PSG (both ko 8pm; BT Sport).

Robin Robin

Netflix

Robin Robin

A stop-frame musical from Aardman, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit. Robin is raised by a family of mice after her egg rolled out of the nest and into a rubbish dump — she tries to prove she really is a mouse by pulling off an audacious heist.

Bruised

Netflix

Bruised: Halle Berry as Jackie Justice

Oscar-winning star Halle Berry plays Jackie Justice, a fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace but is coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi. Then, the son she gave up as an infant shows up.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet Vona Groarke discusses newly-released lockdown collection Link: Poet and World.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Album of the Week is 33 Revolutions Per Minute, the 1993 effort from Anglo-Irish hip-hoppers Marxman, who toured with U2 and Depeche Mode. Dan Hegarty talks with Phrase D, MC Hollis, and Oisin Lunny.