Podcast Corner: Whistle Through the Shamrocks is a riot of laughs 

Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan is one of the creators of a podcast that parodies Irish cliches 
Podcast Corner: Whistle Through the Shamrocks is a riot of laughs 

Nicola Coughlan created Whistle Through the Shamrocks with playwright Camilla Whitehill.

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 08:30
Eoghan O’Sullivan

How to describe the plot of new comedy podcast Whistle Through the Shamrocks… Well before we try, maybe the only thing you need to know is the cast of actors that feature throughout the six-part series.

 It’s written and created by Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and playwright Camilla Whitehill and stars the vocal work of, in no particular order and among many others, Jamie Beamish (also seen in Derry Girls and Bridgerton), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jonathan Van Ness, and Bridgerton’s Ben Miller, who is responsible for the undoubted highlight of the series so far, a rap in episode three. 

A sample of the bars he drops: “I’m clearly a Tory cos I hate the poor, my bank accounts live strictly offshore.” Miller plays the evil English landlord Cromwell Dumblington, “a tall, imposing man, with stacks of cash visible in his pockets”. He’s decided to knock down the homestead of the impoverished O’Flanerhyn family, who have 15-18 babies, in Ballysnavougherenn, in order to build a chip factory.

Whistle Through the Shamrocks
Whistle Through the Shamrocks

Whistle Through the Shamrocks, from the title to the artwork, is a parody of as many Irish cliches as you can think of. Auntie Bernadette survives a crossing from the US of A aboard a coffin ship (having first made the trip over on the Titanic), Granny Maureen sounds a warning, citing de Valera, “The English are so tight they’d peel an orange in their pocket and then steal the donkey right from under ya”; while the patriarch, Paddy Jonny Tommy Paddy sings a song Michael Collins taught him while they were hiding from British bullets in the GPO during the 1916 Rising. 

It’s at this point that the actors break the fourth wall to ask when the play is set. Their response: “We wanted it to feel like a timeless piece of art.” 

 The main plot hinges around Paddy Jonny Tommy Paddy’s son, also named Paddy Jonny Tommy Paddy (keep up!), who on his birthday falls in love with Cromwell Dumblington’s daughter, Eloisa Louisa. When her father finds out, he does everything in his power to make sure she goes elsewhere so she doesn’t fall pregnant at age 16, “like all Irish people do”.

Whistle Through the Shamrocks is a laugh-a-minute riot. Now, inspired by Mammy’s work ethic, I’m off to plough the fields, slaughter a pig, put 45 rashers and sausages on the grill, rustle up a roast dinner for a snack, put on the potato crop for next year, and cook a three-course meal for roughly 50-75 guests, including a vegan option, for a wedding just announced for tomorrow.

Read More

Culture That Made Me: Robert Sheehan picks eight of his touchstone influences   

More in this section

Get Back: Tom Dunne has had a sneak preview of the major new Beatles series Get Back: Tom Dunne has had a sneak preview of the major new Beatles series
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Richard Madeley and Frankie Bridge face off during first I’m A Celebrity trial
Hidden Assets episode 3 review: Old-school espionage approach works just fine  Hidden Assets episode 3 review: Old-school espionage approach works just fine 
Podcast Corner: Whistle Through the Shamrocks is a riot of laughs 

Kevin Barry among authors backing Sally Rooney’s boycott of an Israeli publisher

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices