Podcast Corner: Whistle Through the Shamrocks is a riot of laughs 

How to describe the plot of new comedy podcast Whistle Through the Shamrocks… Well before we try, maybe the only thing you need to know is the cast of actors that feature throughout the six-part series.

It’s written and created by Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and playwright Camilla Whitehill and stars the vocal work of, in no particular order and among many others, Jamie Beamish (also seen in Derry Girls and Bridgerton), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jonathan Van Ness, and Bridgerton’s Ben Miller, who is responsible for the undoubted highlight of the series so far, a rap in episode three.