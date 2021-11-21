Sunday TV Tips: An Interview with Adele, Fittest Family, Hidden Assets and I'm a Celebrity

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O’Callaghan, and Derval O’ Rourke with the Roche, Kinsella, Forde and Farrell families for Ireland's Fittest Family

The fourth and final heat — with Davy’s Roches from Clare, Anna’s Kinsella’s from Co Wexford, Donncha’s Fordes from Kildare versus Derval’s Farrells from Dublin.

An Audience with Adele

UTV, 7.25pm

An Audience With Adele on ITV and UTV

Adele’s most recent single, Easy On Me, has been breaking records — it was streamed 24 million times in just one week, and also clocked up 217,300 chart sales, the highest total in four years. Her new album, 30, is so highly anticipated, she was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in a two-hour special to coincide with its release.

Shoulders of Giants

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Broadcaster Marty Whelan was awed and inspired when he first heard Terry Wogan’s voice on RTÉ Radio back in the 1960s. It was a moment that kickstarted his own radio ambitions

Marty Whelan retraces the steps of the career of Terry Wogan, meeting the DJ and chat show host's oldest friend in Limerick and visiting the Wogan family home.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

UTV, 9pm

David Ginola, Louise Minchin, Snoochie Shy, Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge, Kadeena Cox, Matty Lee, Naughty Boy, Ben Miller and Arlene Phillips who star in the new series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Picture: ITV/PA Media

Gwrych Castle in Abergele in North Wales is opening its historic doors once again to a new batch of celebrities including Richard Madeley, Louise Minchin, Arlene Phillips, and David Ginola. And Ant and Dec are back on presenting duties.

Hidden Assets

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Angeline Ball as Emer Berry and Cathy Belton as Norah Dillon in Hidden Assets. Picture: James Pierce/AcornTV

Emer has Fionn Brannigan firmly in her sights. As the net closes in around him, Bibi is feeling the pressure too. Especially when her wayward brother needs help.

Sport

Autumn Nations Series, Ireland v Argentina (ko 2.15pm, RTÉ2).

FAI Women’s Cup Final, Shelbourne v Wexford (ko 5.30pm, RTÉ2). Premier League: Manchester City v Everton (ko 2pm); Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (ko 4.30pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: Beethoven’s Irish Songs.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7pm: David Butler discusses and reads from his new collection Liffey Sequence, and Tony Curtis looks at collections Between the Tides and The Syncline and This Flight Tonight.

Sound Out with Ian McGlynn, Lyric FM, 9pm: Pianist Saskia Giorgini performs Liszt’s Harmonies poétiques et religieuses, while The Gesualdo Six sing music by Josquin des Pres and others.