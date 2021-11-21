Sunday TV Tips: An Interview with Adele, Fittest Family, Hidden Assets and I'm a Celebrity

RTÉ One, 6.30pm
The fourth and final heat — with Davy’s Roches from Clare, Anna’s Kinsella’s from Co Wexford, Donncha’s Fordes from Kildare versus Derval’s Farrells from Dublin.
UTV, 7.25pm
Adele’s most recent single, Easy On Me, has been breaking records — it was streamed 24 million times in just one week, and also clocked up 217,300 chart sales, the highest total in four years. Her new album, 30, is so highly anticipated, she was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in a two-hour special to coincide with its release.
RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Marty Whelan retraces the steps of the career of Terry Wogan, meeting the DJ and chat show host's oldest friend in Limerick and visiting the Wogan family home.
UTV, 9pm
Gwrych Castle in Abergele in North Wales is opening its historic doors once again to a new batch of celebrities including Richard Madeley, Louise Minchin, Arlene Phillips, and David Ginola. And Ant and Dec are back on presenting duties.
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
Emer has Fionn Brannigan firmly in her sights. As the net closes in around him, Bibi is feeling the pressure too. Especially when her wayward brother needs help.
Autumn Nations Series,v (ko 2.15pm, RTÉ2).
FAI Women’s Cup Final,v (ko 5.30pm, RTÉ2). Premier League: v (ko 2pm); v (ko 4.30pm, Sky Sports).
, LyricFM, 6pm: Beethoven’s Irish Songs.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: David Butler discusses and reads from his new collection , and Tony Curtis looks at collections and .
, Lyric FM, 9pm: Pianist Saskia Giorgini performs Liszt’s , while The Gesualdo Six sing music by Josquin des Pres and others.