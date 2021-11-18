Album reviews: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss impress; James Blunt goes retrospective

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: Raise the Roof

★★★★☆

Robert Plant was so pleased with his 2009 collaboration with Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, that he vetoed a Led Zeppelin reunion tour in order to take the project on the road. A blue-grass infused collection of covers, the record beat out Radiohead and Coldplay to win a Grammy – and suggested Plant and Krauss had started a new chapter in both of their careers as interpreters of the great Appalachian songbook.

Somehow it’s taken all of 12 years for them to record a sequel, though an Irish tour took in Cork's Everyman and other intimate venues in 2019. Seemingly the chemistry simply wasn’t there when they got back into a studio post Raising Sand.

The good news is that this spiritual connection manifests in goose-bump inducing qualities on Raise the Roof– a worthy follow-up to a classic LP, which conjures a folksy magic via the intertwining of Plant’s falsetto and Krauss’s bark-stripping lilt.

The project also reunites the duo with Raising Sand producer T Bone Burnett. And as before the alchemy they summon is impressive. The material is mostly covers – with Plant and Krauss bonding on a version of It Don’t Bother Me by Bert Jansch, and Ola Belle Reed’s You Led Me To the Wrong. There’s an original song too, the molten High and Lonesome. It isn’t Led Zeppelin - but the track’s rumbling urgency lands as powerfully as any classic rock salvo.

James Blunt: The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004- 2021)

★★★☆☆

Laughing at James Blunt is a national sport – with much of the hectoring emanating from Blunt himself on social media. His first greatest hits collection plays it entirely straight, however, with four new songs included zipping from Chris Martin-esque rocker (Love Under Pressure) to taut power-ballad (I Came For Love).

Blunt has carved out a niche as a sort of one-person Coldplay or 21st century Chris De Burgh – and like those artists weathers a lot of opprobrium from people who don’t spend that long listening to his music.

Yet as this best-of confirms, there is plenty in his songbook to charm – whether it’s the bittersweet 1973 or the stark Smoke Signals. You’re Beautiful, his break-out hit, is unforgivably toe-curling it is true. But elsewhere The Stars Beneath My Feet pleads the case for Blunt as a songwriter with things to say.