Five things for the week ahead: Toy Show, The Beatles and The Scratch

1 |theatre|

Hail to the Great Wave!

Corcadorca Theatre's latest theatrical offering stars Éadaoin O’Donoghue & Moe Dunford in a comedy about an ordinary couple trying to have a baby during the Apocalypse - with all of the hassle that ensues.

Monday November 22-Saturday December 4; 8pm nightly except Sun Nov 28; Triskel TDC, Cork; €20

2 |live music|

The Scratch

Dublin folk outfit The Scratch first made headlines when early live excursions of theirs went viral from the likes of Lisdoonvarna. Combining the raucousness of session-friendly trad with the precision, groove and musicianship of its members' roots in metal (including members of long-running outfit Red Enemy), they've gone on to play a packed-out Opera House on Jazz Weekend, have music appear in recent tourism ads.

Wednesday November 24, 7pm; Cyprus Avenue, Cork; €15

|streaming|

The Beatles: Get Back

After impressing with his reworking of WWI footage in They Shall Not Grow Old, filmmaker Peter Jackson has been trawling the 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969.

With spruced-up sound and visuals, we see the Fab Four working on a new album and planned tour. Unfortunately, they'd have broken up within a few months. Fans are salivating, and the trailers suggest the material is good enough to spark a mini Beatles revival among the rest of us.

From Thursday November 25; Disney+

|book|

Gary Murphy - Haughey

Saint or sinner? Given exclusive access to the Haughey archives, Gary Murphy puts Charles Haughey’s life and legacy under the microscope in this biography. Haughey was the most influential politician of his generation and divides opinion to this day, but Murphy’s biography is a rich and nuanced portrait of the man who came to define modern Ireland.

Thursday November 25; on store shelves and online

5 |TV|

The Late Late Toy Show

Yes, it'll never be the same as when Gay Byrne's grandfatherly patter was derailed by precocious kids, but Ryan Tubridy has been doing a fine job in recent years, and on Friday dons the dodgy geansaí for his 13th Toy Show. Expect laughs, surprise guests, and a few tears.