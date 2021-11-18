Live Review: For Those I Love leaves the Olympia audience stunned

★★★★★

We all process grief in different ways. By 10pm on Wednesday, as he slams the microphone - hard - on the stage of the Olympia and stomps off, it feels like David Balfe has processed some of his own. He was leaving behind a crowd stunned after witnessing the debut Irish outing of For Those I Love.

For Those I Love is dedicated to Balfe's best mate, Paul Curran, a Dublin poet who died in 2018.

The self-titled album, released in March, is laced with fervour interspersed with dance samples - one song’s reference to Mike Skinner and the Streets is apt. It's likely been an intimate personal experience for many listeners/fans over this strange year, so live, it's no surprise that it all comes out. For Those I Love live is to dance through the grief.

The PA blasts ‘Dear James’, a punk anthem by Curran and Balfe’s band Burnt Out, and the red curtain lifts.

The stage setup, like the album itself, is deeply considered: Of course the flag of Shelbourne FC, with which Balfe wrapped himself on his first outing on Later…. with Jools Holland, adorns the mic stand; a shopping trolley in which the pals adventured stands atop one of two screens that showcases the stark statistics facing Ireland’s youth in 2021; while scaffolding and a stepladder add to the aesthetic.

For Those I Love: as rooted in celebration and love as in grief and pain.

There is nobody else on stage with Balfe. He stands alone - you sense he needs this. After opening track ‘I Have a Love’, during which he turns his back on the audience to look at clips of Curran playing on the screens, Balfe proclaims “I can feel you in this room,” an increasingly stirring refrain across the night. And then he works his way through what feel like instant classics.

He spits a fierce ‘Top Scheme’, reworking some of the lines: “Few bob for a week in Mykonos, and you turn this place to soulless hell, strip it of its culture as you fill it with hotels.”

And yet there is elation amid the anger and pain: The whoops and hollerings of support from the crowd elicit a delightful smile from the northsider; he leads a chant about Shelbourne getting promoted; he shouts out his mother on one side of the Olympia and the uncrowned king of Dublin, Damien Dempsey, his Donaghmede neighbour, on the other; all while ‘You Live/No One Like You’ provides exhilarating relief.

Whatever grief you carried in with you tonight, Balfe tells the audience, “I hope you can use this hour to celebrate their lives.”

And as he screams the final line of the night - “What happened to my best mate? I have a love and it’s full of pain” - before slamming down the mic, one wonders how he is feeling this morning; does it feel for Balfe like it felt for the teary-eyed audience, that we went through something special together, that we processed something? For Balfe, we hope so.