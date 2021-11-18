Garth Brooks announces two Irish dates for September 2022

Aiken Promotions has announced that US country superstar Garth Brooks is set to play in Croke Park stadium next September.

Tickets for the September 9 and 10 concerts will go on sale from Ticketmaster.ie on Thursday, November 25, at 8am.

Rumours surrounding the gigs have also held that promoters and venue are providing options for more dates on a second weekend, depending on sales.

That would address the crux of Brooks' issues with previous gig announcements in 2014 - when Croke Park residents objected to an extended run of gigs after an agreed quota of outdoor stadium shows had been fulfilled.

The issues caused the singer to ultimately withdraw from his bookings, leaving hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the island disappointed, and the city's businesses out of potential pocket to the tune of millions.

It was an extended political headache, going as far as Brooks asking then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to intervene in local planning and licensing laws as a matter of urgency, while the matter was discussed at Leader's Questions in the Dáil.

These dates for the Friends in Low Places singer follow several US stadium gig cancellations this year, in the wake of fresh Covid-19 outbreaks in major live-event markets - and are being marketed as his only European gigs next year.