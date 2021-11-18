Question of Taste: Cork actor Bláithín Mac Gabhann on her favourite performances 

Bláithín Mac Gabhann is an actor and singer from Cork city. She plays Phelia in Gúna Nua Theatre’s new play SHAM which premiere’s at The Belltable, Limerick, from November 17–20. A contemporary take of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the play is set in modern-day Limerick. See https://limetreetheatre.ie/events/sham/
A Ghost In The Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa. I first cried 20 pages in and subsequently cried every five pages after that. It was an extraordinary experience. A gorgeous modern account of what it means to be a woman and our exclusion from history. Everyone should read it.
I rewatched Thirteen recently and remembered how much I adore it. Some of the best acting there is.
It was the anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind and Amy Winehouse's Back To Black recently so they've been on repeat the last few weeks.
FWhen I first read Citysong by Dylan Coburn Gray, and everything he has written since. (Yes I was in it, shut up, leave me alone!)
Mustard by Eva O'Connor. I saw it once and immediately bought the script and watched it three more times on its virtual tour.
I'm rewatching Fleabag right now. I just finished rewatching Breaking Bad and I'm waiting for my book about it to arrive. Obsessed.
Athletico Mince or Behind the Bastards.
Eva O'Connor in Mustard, Claire Danes in Homeland. Sian Clifford in Fleabag. Catherine Walker in literally everything she does. Evan Rachel Wood in Thirteen. The entire cast of Him & Her.
Richard Ayoade walked past me on Patrick's Bridge in Cork. I said 'hi' and he said 'hello' in the most Richard Ayoade voice ever. It was wonderful.
Queen at Live Aid 1985, and then straight to the cinema to watch Back To The Future.
Myself and my boyfriend spent lockdown working on our garden. We planted a lot of wildflowers and started feeding the birds. I'm also a member of the Socialist Party and I recently sponsored a fellow member to attend the Cop26 protests in Glasgow. Other than that I have been sitting in an existential pit of despair about global warming, as I'm sure everybody has.