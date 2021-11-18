Question of Taste: Cork actor Bláithín Mac Gabhann on her favourite performances 

Bláithín Mac Gabhann is an actor and singer from Cork city. She plays Phelia in Gúna Nua Theatre’s new play SHAM which premiere’s at The Belltable, Limerick, from November 17–20. A contemporary take of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the play is set in modern-day Limerick. See https://limetreetheatre.ie/events/sham/

Best recent book you've read: A Ghost In The Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa. I first cried 20 pages in and subsequently cried every five pages after that. It was an extraordinary experience. A gorgeous modern account of what it means to be a woman and our exclusion from history. Everyone should read it.

Best recent film: I rewatched Thirteen recently and remembered how much I adore it. Some of the best acting there is.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): It was the anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind and Amy Winehouse's Back To Black recently so they've been on repeat the last few weeks.

First ever piece of theatre that really moved you: When I first read Citysong by Dylan Coburn Gray, and everything he has written since. (Yes I was in it, shut up, leave me alone!)

The best play you've ever seen: Mustard by Eva O'Connor. I saw it once and immediately bought the script and watched it three more times on its virtual tour.

Tell us about your TV viewing: I'm rewatching Fleabag right now. I just finished rewatching Breaking Bad and I'm waiting for my book about it to arrive. Obsessed.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: Athletico Mince or Behind the Bastards.

Of the actors you've seen, what are your favourite performances of all time? Eva O'Connor in Mustard, Claire Danes in Homeland. Sian Clifford in Fleabag. Catherine Walker in literally everything she does. Evan Rachel Wood in Thirteen. The entire cast of Him & Her.

Your best celebrity encounter: Richard Ayoade walked past me on Patrick's Bridge in Cork. I said 'hi' and he said 'hello' in the most Richard Ayoade voice ever. It was wonderful.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? Queen at Live Aid 1985, and then straight to the cinema to watch Back To The Future.

Have you been doing anything in particular recently in relation to climate change, biodiversity, etc? Myself and my boyfriend spent lockdown working on our garden. We planted a lot of wildflowers and started feeding the birds. I'm also a member of the Socialist Party and I recently sponsored a fellow member to attend the Cop26 protests in Glasgow. Other than that I have been sitting in an existential pit of despair about global warming, as I'm sure everybody has.