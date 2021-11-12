TV quiz: Fittest Family to Succession... how closely have you been watching? 

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
Answers at the bottom of the article - no peeking until you put your own in!
If you can't see the quiz below, go here.
Answers at the bottom of the article - no peeking until you put your own in!
Answers: 1. Mairead Ronan 2. Shiv 3. Netherlands 4. Oliver Callan 5. Lisa Fallon 6. Seong Gi-hun 7. Ireland 8. Virgin Media One 9. Larry David 10. Maura Derrane
Sign up for Scene & Heard, our dynamic weekly arts and culture newsletter curated by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.
Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.Sign up