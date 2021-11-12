TV quiz: Fittest Family to Succession... how closely have you been watching? 

Try these multiple-choice questions on what's been a bumper few weeks for TV viewers 
Put your telly knowledge through its paces with our quiz

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.

Answers at the bottom of the article - no peeking until you put your own in!

Answers: 1. Mairead Ronan 2. Shiv 3. Netherlands 4. Oliver Callan 5. Lisa Fallon 6. Seong Gi-hun 7. Ireland 8. Virgin Media One 9. Larry David 10. Maura Derrane

