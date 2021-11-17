A new exhibition on the War of Independence looks at how the conflict affected Cork

While last year local attention focused on our history on the hundredth anniversary of the Burning of Cork, from commemorations to recreations in gaming giant Minecraft, a new exhibition focuses on the 1919-1921 War of Independence in its entirety - through found objects and photography from the conflict.

'By Every Means At Our Command' will open to the public on Friday at Cork Public Museum, Fitzgerald's Park - and will be launched on Thursday at 3pm by the Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Dan Boyle, whose family were involved in the struggle for independence in Cork. Local historian and former serving member of the Irish Defence Forces, Gerry White, will also speak.