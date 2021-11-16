Stephanie Rainey’s new music video is set in Cork and stars The Young Offenders' Shane Casey and MC Tiny

Singer-songwriter Stephanie Rainey is releasing a new music video - and it pays homage to her Cork roots.

The Glanmire songwriter’s latest track 13, which was released in October, will get its very own music video on November 22 starring two Cork legends - The Young Offenders' Shane Casey and rapper Darren McSweeney aka MC Tiny.

Directed by Dog Day Media, who have also worked with Ed Sheeran and Beoga, the video is shot in locations around Cork and encapsulates how “anybody can end up in a rut” and all it takes is a spark for us to “find appreciation in our lives and become more fulfilled.”

Stephanie Rainey wrote the song to commemorate her nephew Fionn on what would have been his 13th birthday.

13 is officially out everywhere! 🙌 I could not be prouder of this track💛

Get it everywhere you like to listen to music right here ⤵️⤵️https://t.co/ZeiIoNJgdl pic.twitter.com/0EfJiDzlpm — Stephanie Rainey (@stephanierainey) October 20, 2021

Describing how the song came about, the singer-songwriter said she was going to London for a writing trip the morning of his birthday and met someone "very special to him completely randomly at 6am in an almost empty airport."

“It just seemed so strange and poignant. When I got to London I knew I wanted to write a song to mark the day.”

“I guess this song is kind of about me learning how hard life can be - for example - I never imagined at 13 that I would suffer such a huge loss like Fionn when I was 17.

“Life's experiences change you but I've found that life is a total privilege. Just getting to be here.”

Earlier this month, Stephanie and her partner writer and producer Gary Keane welcomed a little boy, Jackson James Dominick, into the world.

Stephanie recently shared a photo of her baby boy Jackson James Dominick Picture: @stephanierainey / Twitter

“Our little family is complete and our amazing journey begins,” she said, sharing a photo of Jackson on her social media pages, adding “prep yourselves for some major Jackson content.”

Rainey’s eagerly awaited new EP is due out in 2022.

After selling out O'Mahony's in Watergrasshill and Autumn Air in minutes Stephanie is excited to get back on the road in 2022. Originally earmarked for November 2021, her nationwide tour will now take place in April 2022 with four new dates confirmed.

Stephanie will also reunite with her Irish Women In Harmony ensemble for a nationwide tour in May 2022.