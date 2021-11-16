Five things we learned about Adele this week - and when the Oprah interview will air here

Oprah’s wide-ranging interview with Adele aired Stateside on Sunday night, and we’re all still talking about it. From the singer’s divorce from partner Simon Knoecki, her son Angelo, the death of her father, her weight loss and of course, her new music, there was nothing off the table for the two-hour special with America’s greatest chat show host. The special ‘One Night Only’ broadcast also included a live performance at LA’s Griffith Observatory with a host of special guests in the audience including Drake, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Seth Rogan and James Corden. Here, we detail five things we learned.

A magazine quiz helped Adele realise her marriage was over

After two years of marriage and seven years of dating, Adele split from her husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019. The pair share a son together, nine-year-old Angelo. During the Oprah interview, the singer revealed the moment she realised her marriage was over.

While answering questions from a “very bougie magazine” quiz with her friends, Adele said the question, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’” gave her pause.

Adele performed at LA’s Griffith Observatory as part of the two-hour special

“I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along.” "They all gasped," she said.

Recalling a lyric from her song Love in the Dark, “I want to live and not just survive” she said she then asked herself “What am I doing? What am I doing it for?'"

Adele felt ‘embarrassed’ about filing for divorce because she wanted a ‘nuclear family’

During the sit-down in Oprah’s rose garden, the same venue Meghan and Harry were quizzed, the 33-year-old admitted said she felt “embarrassed” about getting divorced from her partner Konecki and admitted she always wanted a nuclear family.

“I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one,” she told Oprah in another brutally honest moment of the wide-ranging interview.

Adele and Oprah pose for a selfie. Picture: CBS

“I, from a very young age, promised myself that when I had kids, that we’d stay together. We would be that united family.” Adele said she was “so disappointed” for her nine year-old son that she couldn’t make the marriage “work.”

“I thought I was going to be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns.”

Adele’s dad never listened to her music

Adele spoke openly about her strained relationship with her father in the CBS interview, revealing that excluding her breakout hit Hometown Glory, her father had never listened to her music because he said it was “too painful.”

But, during a zoom call in April 2021, Adele played her father, Mark Evans, her upcoming album, 30 which includes To Be Loved.The song is yet to be released, but the singer revealed the lyrics explore the difficulty she has in trusting partners.

Adele was very candid during her interview with Oprah. Picture: CBS

“My main goal in life is to be loved in love. And so I wanted to play it to my dad being like, ‘You’re the reason I haven’t done that yet,’” the singer said. “He was the reason I haven’t fully accessed what it is to be in a loving relationship with somebody.”

"I think he could listen to me sing it, but not saying it,” she told Oprah, saying she was “very similar” to her father in that way.

The 15-time Grammy winner said it was a “very healing” experience and when he passed away at age 57 in May, she felt as though a wound had “closed up.”

Adele’s concert special was the first time her son saw her perform in front of a crowd

While Adele’s son Angelo had previously attended rehearsals with his mom in empty auditoriums, her concert at LA’s Griffith Observatory was the first time the nine year-old saw her perform in front of a crowd.

He even got a special call-out from the stage, with Adele saying it was the “absolute honour” of her life to have him there.

During the interview with Oprah, the singer also revealed she took her son to see Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour in 2018 and he couldn’t believe how many people were there.

“Because he used to come to my stadium shows for my rehearsals and it’d be empty. He’s like, ‘So many people come to her shows!” Asked whether her son understood how famous his mother was, Adele said he's “starting to get it a little bit... but not really."

Adele worried her new album would be too personal

The London singer admitted she worried some of the lyrics in her new album might be too personal, but she said she has a bravery when it comes to making the private public through music because music has helped her and she wants to help people through her music too.

“I would like to do the same for people who are so alone ... to be reminded that they're not alone," she said.

"There were moments where I was writing the record and I thought that might be a bit too private, too about myself to put out,” she said, but added that “nothing has been as scary as what I’ve been through the past two, three years behind closed doors”.

When will it air here?

Unfortunately, there is no indication as to when the interview will air this side of the pond - if at all.

However, Irish audiences will be able to tune in to Alan Carr's An Audience With Adele, which will air this Sunday November 21 at 8pm on ITV.