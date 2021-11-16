Dermot Kennedy announces two 3Arena gigs to raise funds for Pieta House and Focus Ireland

Pop superstar Dermot Kennedy has announced two nights at Dublin’s 3Arena on December 13 and 14, with all profits going to the Pieta and Focus Ireland charities.

The upcoming shows will see all profits split between two charitable causes close to the hitmaker's heart; with Pieta providing a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm; and Focus Ireland who provide services for people who are homeless and people at risk of homelessness in Ireland.