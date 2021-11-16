Dermot Kennedy announces two 3Arena gigs to raise funds for Pieta House and Focus Ireland

Pop singer-songwriter caps off a breakout year with a pair of big December fundraisers in Dublin
Dermot Kennedy performing at Electric Picnic music festival in Co Laois today in 2019

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 11:14

Pop superstar Dermot Kennedy has announced two nights at Dublin’s 3Arena on December 13 and 14, with all profits going to the Pieta and Focus Ireland charities.

The upcoming shows will see all profits split between two charitable causes close to the hitmaker's heart; with Pieta providing a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm; and Focus Ireland who provide services for people who are homeless and people at risk of homelessness in Ireland.

Says Kennedy, "I’m so grateful to be playing two shows in Dublin this December in aid of Pieta and Focus Ireland, two incredible charities. Suicide and homelessness are two issues that are sadly so prevalent in Ireland today. 

"There are so many people that badly need our help, especially at this time of year. Please think of them and let’s come together and raise as much money as we can for these extremely important causes."

It's been a busy year for the 'Better Days' singer, with the single charting in the UK and Ireland, leading to a UK tour that reached over 90,000 fans, including three sold-out nights at London’s Alexandra Palace.

  • General tickets on sale here from Friday 19th November at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie.

It's that time of year: Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas annuals hit schools

