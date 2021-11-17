Wednesday TV tips: Enemies and frenemies in Tiger King 2

Jimmy Savile: Portrait of a Predator

Virgin Media One, 9pm

A look inside the criminal world of Jimmy Savile through the eyes of those who worked alongside him and who investigated him.

Celebrity Pulling with My Parents

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Handsome hurler Zak Moradi is single after a long-distance relationship ended so he gets relationship tips from surrogate parents, Terry and Helen

Singer Vicky Kenny is the daughter of Irish showband legend Tony Kenny and her grandmother was stage-school supremo Billie Barry. Now Tony and wife Joan are pulling out all the stops to finally get their little girl married off!

Small Axe

TG4, 10.30pm

Small Axe: Education. Sajid (Jairaj Varsani), Ashley (Nathan Moses), Kingsley Smith (Kenyah Sandy) and Samantha (Brooke Haynes)

When 12-year-old Kingsley is transferred to a special-needs school, a group of West Indian women uncover an unofficial segregation policy preventing many black children from receiving the education they deserve. Directed by Oscar winner Steve McQueen

Tiger King 2

Netflix

Joe Exotic is behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his zoo. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover and James Garretson, return for mayhem and madness.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: English writer Sarah Hall discusses new novel Burntcoat — a reflection on the ongoing Covid crisis.

Cosy Up, RTÉ Jr, 7.30pm: A space for kids and their parents to listen to the radio together.