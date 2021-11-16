Tuesday TV tips: Judge Rinder and Scarlett Moffatt put to the test on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Designed for Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Starting from scratch with no furniture or fittings, Danny and West have a blank canvas they’re eager to put their stamp on

Danny and Wes moved from London to a terraced house on Dublin’s Northside at the start of the pandemic. They want interior designer, Arlene McIntyre to transform this ‘blank canvas’ into a relaxing place to unwind in the evening, entertain friends at the weekend and deliver a dream bathroom!

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special

UTV, 9pm

Judge Robert Rinder and Scarlett Moffatt take part in the quiz, answering up to 15 questions that could land their chosen charities a huge sum of money. Jeremy Clarkson presents

Angela Black — series finale

Virgin Media One, 9.30pm

Angela Black

Angela struggles to find proof of what Olivier and Theo did to her and must use every bit of her strength, cunning and intelligence to finally beat her husband

Fargo — Season Two

TG4, 10.30pm

Fargo season two: Kirsten Dunst as Peggy Blumquist, Jesse Plemons as Ed Blumquist. Picture: Chris Large/FX

In 1979, an unexpected turn of events at a diner disrupts the lives of the citizens in a small Minnesota town.

Sport

UEFA U21 Euro 23 qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Sweden, ko 7pm. RTÉ2

Radio

Eachtraigh Dom, R na G, 2.05pm: Pádraig Ó Sé’s afternoon guests include much-loved word and language expert Micheál Toose Mac Gearailt.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: William Atkins and Sinéad Gleeson talk about contributing to issue 157 of literary journal Granta — dedicated to newly-published travel writing.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A newly-recorded Studio 8 session on Dan Hegarty’s show, from Dublin-based Corkonian electronic pop duo LEWWAB, plus archival Fanning Session action from 1995, as Derry outfit Rare featured the talents of ex-Undertones/That Petrol Emotion man John O’Neill.