Ireland's Fittest Family review, episode 3: Balance is everything 

Great telly is unifying. It's why I sometimes miss the days of two-channel land. Because as a nation, those collective experiences become our context, our shorthand. Before on-demand entertainment, we all sat ourselves down at the same time, like some kind of national performance art, to partake in programmes.

That's why you can bond with someone of a certain generation over Bosco and the magic door and why dungarees can evoke a funny feeling in your tummy. That's why we all call that Sunday night dread, The Glenroes. That's why every Irish person at a party in Sydney will snigger if you say 'Roll it there Róisín' when you catch someone picking their nose.

I had that sensation watching this week when I sucked air through my teeth, looked at the telly sideways and crossed my legs as Saoirse Corcoran slipped on the balance beam. A collective wince resounded across the country, as her legs went either side of the damn thing. I don't think I was alone as I cheered when she got up and started all over again.

That's what this show is about - resilience, grit and feeling like every county is cheering the families on.

A heavy load for the Cuddys on Ireland's Fittest Family.

We have the McDonalds from Antrim, the Cuddys from Roscommon, the McIntyres from Tipperary and the Corcorans from Westmeath fighting for two available spots.

First we had Sole Survivor, where the stakes - and the balance branch - were high. One family member has to balance on a knobbly log six metres high in the treetops while the rest fling 10kg sandbags around the place. To some, like ballerina Emma Cuddy, this was a doddle, she could have stayed up there all day, and probably performed a decent Arabesque while she was at it. Her family pirouetted easily into the next round with the golden ticket.

But my heart went out to Derval's family because this being Ireland, it started bucketing rain when it was the Corcorans' turn. Aoibheann slipped after only five seconds, but referee Paul O'Donovan gave her another go, fair play. Some serious coaching from Derval, including taunting the girl about not being able to beat her at hurdles, got them through.

The McIntyres with coach Donncha O'Callaghan on Ireland's Fittest Family.

It all got a bit dramatic then, Lindsey McDonald had to go to hospital with asthma issues and Aidan McIntyre pulled a hamstring, so the eliminator had just two members from each of the Big Macs competing. Underdog Donncha won the day with the McDonalds leading all the way. Unlucky Davy, boy.

Gem of the week: Tipperary man Aidan McIntyre casually telling us he left his wife on her own on their honeymoon in Florida to come home to play a hurling match. They didn't even win. She’s a better woman than I.