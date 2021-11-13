Book Review: A look at the continuing journey of the Irish in America

THE relationship between Ireland and the United States of America is both longstanding and more complex than it initially seems.

Since the Famine at least America has come to represent a glimmer of hope on the Western horizon for many a poor Irish family and, even in these globalised times, it still has a lure to many through summer jobs or emigration.

As far back as the 1870s it was estimated that a third of all the money in the Irish economy came from money sent home by Irish servant girls. What became known as the “American Letter” was in fact a lifeline at a time when the country was experiencing harsh poverty and a lack of opportunity at home.

Of course today’s emigrants do not suffer the multiple hardships encountered by their predecessors, an aeroplane journey of hours replacing the days on an overcrowded and unstable famine ship, for instance. Nevertheless, there are obstacles in the way of the modern day emigrant and in this meticulously researched book the author charts the progress of these challenges.

In 1965 the Immigration and Nationality Act resulted in the almost complete halt of emigration from Ireland to America. Just two years before that John F. Kennedy, that most Irish of Presidents, had been in power yet it was his proposals to revise and modernise the immigration law that would lead to the changes that would restrict the flow of travel.

The bill put forward was, according to the then President Johnson, an attempt to replace the old system with a “technique of preferential admissions based upon the advantage to our nation of the skills of the immigrant”.

Suddenly the future of immigration in America had shifted from its focus on Western Europe to a wider possibility encompassing the whole world and things became more problematic for those wishing to emigrate from Ireland.

This wasn’t immediately apparent to the Republic itself as from July 2nd to September 12th the national newspapers had closed down due to a printing strike. In those days there were no Irish editions of British newspapers so the potential visa problems were more or less unreported at the time.

O’Hanlon, details such matters clearly and it is obviously a story that resonates with him. O’Hanlon is from Dublin originally but is now the editor of the Irish Echo newspaper based in New York City. His career as an editor and reporter spans over 40 years and a previous book, The New Irish Americans, received a Washington Irving Book Award.

He acknowledges the fact that his own move to America was not forced upon him by deprivation and desperation but feels that this is a story worth telling. Indeed, particularly during the presidency of Donald Trump, issues surrounding immigration have been still rarely out of the news.

O’Hanlon feels that the Irish community in the United States is slowly fading away and his work at the Irish Immigration Pastoral Center shows that many immigrants in their 40s and older are facing up to a system that provides no support in later life, leading to problems such as homelessness.

This book is, in many ways, a plea for reform and he urges the new administration under another President with Irish roots, Joe Biden, to consider change.

O’Hanlon’s experience as a reporter is evident in the detail with which he explores such issues and others throughout the book. The story told covers 200 years of shifting Irish-American relations at a time when the wider world was changing rapidly.

In the nineteenth century, the growing number of Irish Catholics were thought to be viewed favourably as they were “perceived to be hostile to America’s old adversary, England”. However, this also led to exploitation and O’Hanlon cites the example of Duffy’s Cut, a stretch of railway tracks situated just outside Malvern, Pennsylvania.

This particular place made news back in 2004 after a couple of years of forensic investigation. Research by archaeologists, Dr. William Watson, a professor of medieval history at Immaculata University, and his twin brother Frank, a Lutheran minister, suggested a harsh environment for the Irish immigrant as they identified 57 workers who died on the site in 1832.

It is thought that they either died from a condition called cold cholera or from violent attacks by the locals. By examining shipping records the dead were found to have come from the north-west of Ireland, mostly from Tyrone, Donegal and Derry. In a bitter irony the cut, created for a railway line, was named after Philip Duffy, an immigrant Irishman.

Duffy had prospered but there is little doubt that the majority of his compatriots were viewed in a different light and, as they arrived from their poverty-stricken homeland, were seen as “inferior to Americans of Anglo-Saxon or indeed German stock”.

Nevertheless, the Irish continued to cross the Atlantic in great numbers, driven in the middle of the century by the awful conditions resulting from the Famine. Here O’Hanlon quotes some telling statistics demonstrating that in 1855 approximately 86% of the labour force in New York City was Irish and 74% of all domestic servants there.

Five years later there were roughly 200,000 Irish in the city, making up nearly a quarter of the total population there. Furthermore, the arrivals were also entering Boston, Philadelphia and other cities. In fact, New Orleans was as much Irish as it was French at this time. During the Civil War significant numbers of Irish ended up fighting on either side, sometimes fighting against each other as at the Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia, in 1862.

O’Hanlon describes the terrible Battle of Antietam, or Sharpsburg from the southern perspective, and the crucial roles played by Irishmen in the “bloodiest day in American history”. Eleven years later the disaster at Little Bighorn, presided over by General Custer, took place. The majority of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry that day was made up of Irish and German immigrants.

The years following World War One saw America attempt to stem the overall tide of immigration but, initially at least, the Irish gained the coveted status of “preferred” immigrants, receiving a huge annual quota of 28, 567 in 1924.

In many ways though this was the beginning of the end and gradual changes throughout the twentieth century resulted in the 1965 act and then further issues arose from the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act.

This latter did at least lead to Congressman Brian Donnelly drawing up an amendment to provide what became known as the Donnelly Visas with many Irish benefitting. This was one small ray of hope, but the Act largely precipitated a rise in the numbers of undocumented Irish.

Unintended Consequences tells a fascinating story of these and many other issues that have arisen in connection with Irish emigration to America. The story is told in short, readable chapters although the chronology does jump around at times and disrupts the flow of the narrative.

Nevertheless, O’Hanlon provides an important angle on Irish-American relations over the last two hundred years and also demonstrates the complex nature and political consequences of immigration, a much-contested problem in the modern world.

In the nine year period 2002-2011, Ireland only received 15,400 Green Card visas out of ten million issued, so there is still much to be done if the Irish are ever to return in numbers.