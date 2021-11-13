Cork International Film Festival: five highlights for Saturday

Irish Shorts 1

Online now

One of four shorts packages running out today, Irish Shorts 1 features a variety of shorts in competition for CIFF prize-giving, including music comedy Morning Beat, animation Jagged James, a documentary on walking-stick maker Seanie Barron, and philosophical exploration Yeats & Jung: The Phases of the Moon - up for three awards.

Jane by Charlotte (Jane par Charlotte)

Online now

An intimate portrait of the famous singer Jane Birkin by her daughter, actress Charlotte Gainsbourg. More a dialogue between mother and daughter than a portrait of a famous mum by her famous daughter, this poetic and very personal documentary is full of intimate moments and emotions that are rarely shared in front of the camera.

Looking for Horses

Online now

Stefan Pavlović’s feature documentary debut is a deep-dive into his own personal history of displacement and the legacies of the Balkans conflict of the 1990s. It is also a quest to rediscover the wild horses of his Bosnian childhood.

Little Palestine: Diary of a Siege

Online now

A filmic diary chronicling the largest Palestinian refugee camp in the Yarmouk area of Damascus, as its inhabitants are caught in the crossfire of the Syrian conflict. Under siege for nearly four years, Abdallah Al-Khatib succeeds in capturing his own community in all of its vibrancy and colour, before another conflict threatens to destroy it.

The Two Faces of Tomorrow

Marina Market, 8pm and 10pm

Special presentations at the Marina Market's event space, in association with the National Sculpture Factory. An experimental documentary-fiction film about algae; how they have shaped all life on the planet, from the deep past to the near future.