Friday TV Tips: Lady Gaga chats about Gucci, bullying and acting with Ryan Tubridy

Rambo: Last Blood

In a deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega and Sergio Peris-Mencheta.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Lady Gaga will chat about her new movie ‘House of Gucci’ in a role she took so seriously she lived as her character, Patrizia Reggiani, for a year and a half during filming both on and off-camera. The Oscar winner, joining the show from London, will also talk about her own experience with bullying and her friendship with fellow musician Tony Bennett.

Ryan said: “Lady Gaga is a pop-cultural phenomenon, whatever she turns her hand to seems to shine from the Grammys to her Oscar, she is a fascinating mega-star. I cannot wait to talk to her.”

Ronan Keating will chat about his new album ‘Songs from Home' and why coming back to Ireland after lockdown was an emotional experience. Ronan will also be joined by his wife Storm for a performance.

Former President Mary McAleese will discuss her new documentary, With God on our Side, and why she believes a united Ireland is coming.

As Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign draws to a close this weekend Ryan will be joined by soccer analysts Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady as they give their verdict on Stephen Kenny’s tenure so far and they will also discuss their memories of Dalymount Park as the ground is set to close next year for redevelopment.

100 years after the signing of The Anglo-Irish Treaty, Orlaith McBride brings a treasure trove of priceless items from The National Archives into The Late Late studio.

Plus, Glen Hansard will sing 'Gold' from the movie Once.

The Graham Norton Show

Lady Gaga will chat about her role in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Also with Will Smith; Frozen's Josh Gad; Nadiya Hussain; and music from Rod Stewart.

In My Skin — second series

Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy), is a Welsh teenager trying to navigate her friendships and sexuality while also attempting to hide the realities of living with a mentally ill mother and abusive father.

Sport

UEFA U21 Euro 2023 Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Italy. ko 5.30pm, RTÉ2

UEFA European Qualifier — England v Albania, 7pm. Virgin Media Two; World Cup Qualifier — Northern Ireland v Lithuania, 7.45pm, Sky Sports

The Shrink Next Door

Black comedy series, based on real events. Will Ferrell plays Martin 'Marty' Markowitz, who tells his long-term psychiatrist Dr Isaac 'Ike' Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) everything in his life is "fine", even though it obviously isn't. Ike decides to insert himself into every facet of Marty's existence, even moving into his Hamptons home and persuading his patient to name him president of the family business.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum s2

The beloved actor examines popular items from arty trainers or delicious ice cream.

Dopesick

Powerful series, chronicling the origins of the American opioid crisis that saw almost 50,000 people fatally overdose in 2019 alone, and the legal fight for justice. Michael Keaton, Peter Saarsgard and Rosario Dawson are among the heavyweight cast.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A special edition of the weeknight arts programme, broadcasting from Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin as part of proceedings for Dublin Book Festival.

Seconds Away, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New Irish music, recorded live at Dublin’s National Stadium, including: Ailbhe Reddy, Slaney, Dani Larkin, Sam Wickens, Jealous Of The Birds, Rebekah Fitch, Odd Morris, and Smoothboi Ezra.