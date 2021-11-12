Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Friday

My Name is Gulpilil

Triskel Christchurch, Cork; 5.45pm

Since his debut in Nicholas Roeg’s Walkabout in 1971, Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil has become an icon of Australian cinema, with defining roles in the likes of Rabbit Proof Fence (2002), Charlie’s Country (2013) and in the two most successful Australian films ever: Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Australia (2008).

In 2017, Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer and given six months to live, yet he is still defying these odds. Now, with director Molly Reynolds, Gulpilil shares his astonishing life story, looking to his past, whilst facing his future.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc)

Gate Cinema, Cork; 6pm

Social commentary from Romania: When a home sex tape featuring Emi (Katia Pascariu) and her partner leaks onto the internet, she not only has to navigate streets full of angry people but also face a tribunal of parents asking for her to be fired.

Blue Bayou

The Everyman, Cork; 7pm

The gala closer for the physical week of the Cork International Film Festival: Antonio LeBlanc (played by director Justin Chon) is a Korean adoptee married to the love of his life Kathy and raising his beloved stepdaughter Jessie in working-class New Orleans.

Struggling between jobs, trying to make a better life for his family, he learns one day that he might be deported from the only country he’s ever called home. Will he be able to face the ghosts from his past in order to save his family?

Flee

Gate Cinema, Cork; 8.15pm

An animated docu-drama: Amin came to Denmark as an unaccompanied minor fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan. Now, aged 36, he has become a successful academic and is about to settle into married life with his long-term partner, but then his past comes back to haunt him.

Videodrome

Gate Cinema, Cork; 8.30pm

Body-horror mastery from David Cronenberg: Trash TV channel president Max Renn (James Woods), on the hunt for new content, discovers ‘Videodrome’, a broadcast signal transmitting acts of extreme violence and torture. But Renn’s search for the signal’s source leads him into a hallucinatory world of body morphing, sadomasochism and right-wing conspiracies.