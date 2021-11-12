Film Review: The Harder They Fall just about earns its spurs

***

The Harder They Fall (15A) stars Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, the leader of the Nat Love Gang and the sworn enemy of Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), who killed Nat’s parents when Nat was a 10-year-old boy.

When Rufus is released from prison, the now-adult Nat teams up with Marshal Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo) for a showdown with Rufus that knocks the gunfight at the OK Corral into a cocked Stetson.

Written by Boaz Yakin and Jeymes Samuel, with Samuel directing, The Harder They Fall is a neo-Western with swagger to burn, and not least because Jonathan Majors is brilliantly cast as the cocky, charismatic outlaw.

Crucially, this is a Western that takes its cue from the mythography of classic Westerns: whereas most neo-Westerns emphasise the mud, blood and sordid banality of the Old West, this is a technicolour fantasy of brightly painted towns and fabulously glamorous saloons, a world populated by gravel-toned, cheroot-chewing gunslingers who are ‘lightning with the blam-blams’.

Jeymes Samuel is clearly trying to redress the balance when it comes to the whitewashing of the Old West, and he certainly can’t be faulted for his ambition: it’s not often you get a Western with a soundtrack of reggae, soul and hip-hop, all of which work well in context.

The characters’ ridiculous posturing is good fun, even if it does tend to detract from the drama, and overall The Harder They Fall just about earns its spurs. (Netflix)