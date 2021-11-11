Indiependence 2022: Fatboy Slim, Bastille and Rudimental to play Cork festival

Fatboy Slim, Bastille and Rudimental will headline the three nights of the Indiependence music festival next summer.

The long-running festival in Cork has revealed the headliners and first acts to play over the 2022 August bank holiday weekend in Mitchelstown, which will run from July 29 to 31.

Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim will play Indiependence for the first time while Bastille have previously performed at the festival in 2013 and 2019. Award-winning UK drum and bass act Rudimental will play their first ever show in Cork at the festival.

Dan Smith of Bastille on the first day of Indiependence 2019. Picture: Kieran Frost

Break-out pop artists including Becky Hill and Lyra have been announced as part of the line-up, while Icelandic sensation Daði Freyr is set for his first Irish festival appearance and Dec Pierce will bring his Block Rockin' Beats.

Erica Cody, Jafaris, Lea Heart, Róisín O, Soulé and The Scratch are also among the other acts announced.

“After a couple of years away and all the turmoil that included it’s really great to be announcing such huge headliners for Indie next year,” said festival director Mark Noonan.

Erica Cody. Picture: Nina Val

“We really feel that we’ve struck a good balance here and with lots more acts still to be announced - we think it’s one of our strongest line-ups to date. We are as ever delighted to announce some wonderful new talent who we think could be the headliners of the future.”

Indiependence began in 2006 and has become one of Ireland's most successful festivals, featuring international artists such as Manic Street Preachers, Public Enemy, Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi and Tom Odell, as well as Irish acts such as The Coronas, Hozier, Kodaline and Lyra.

Tickets are €159 for three-day weekend camping. An installment option is also available, allowing attendees to pay three installments of €53 to secure Indie 22 tickets. A limited number of Tier1 tickets are also on sale for Indie 2022, Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.