Rebel readers: Cork’s newest bookshop opens this weekend

Bookworms in Cork city will have another shopping option from this weekend as Dubray Books opens its doors to customers on St Patrick Street this Saturday.

This is Dubray’s first time opening a store in Cork and the new shop will boast 10,000 titles over two floors. The shop is in a 2,500 square feet historic building on 83-85 Patrick’s Street.

Dubray has hoped to open in Cork for a long time and wanted a busy city centre location that would be on par with their flagship store in Grafton Street in Dublin. The size and historical aspect of the building at the corner of Carey’s Lane fits the bill.

The thriving arts scene, wealth of local writing talent and a strong publishing tradition in Cork are what attracted Dubray to Cork, owners say, adding the company enjoys engaging with its community at each location. Dubray will also open a store in Dundrum Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 13.

Rachel Allen in the new Dubray bookshop in Cork.

“We are delighted to be opening two new stores this Christmas, both in well-loved locations,” says Maria Dickenson, general manager of Dubray.

“While the Covid period has been challenging for bookshops, there is a huge appetite for reading in Ireland which in many ways was strengthened by lockdown. Our team are very excited to start recommending books to customers in both Cork and Dundrum Town Centre.”

Both Dubray shops will offer a Book Subscription Service and their Personal Book Shopper Experience where you can spend time and choose books with one of the book lovers who work with Dubray. The shops will also offer Dubray’s popular Staff Recommended Reads and the Dubray Children’s Favourites which have been selected by a team of children’s booksellers.

Dubray is creating 25 new jobs with the two new stores in Cork and Dublin. Dubray began as a single shop in Bray in 1973 and the addition of new shops in Cork and Dundrum Shopping Centre in Dublin brings the group to ten stores in Ireland.