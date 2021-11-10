Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Wednesday 

The Ants and The Grasshopper

Triskel, 5pm

Ella McSweeney leads a panel discussion after the screening of The Ants and the Grasshopper.

This documentary follows Anita Chitaya, a knowledgeable Malawian woman who can extract abundant food from dead soil and end child hunger in her home village, on a journey to California and the White House, trying to persuade Americans that climate change is real and a threat not only to her homeland but to the United States too. The powerful documentary will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by journalist Ella McSweeney.

Pure Cork Shorts

Everyman, 6pm

From the experimental and poetic to the comic, and from documentary to drama. Even to two pints of rasa! Me daza! The shorts being shown are Artemisia by Carole Doland Weed, Forerunner by Kevin Bennett and Dave Thorpe, A Cup of Sugar by Denis Kiely, As Easy As Riding A Bike by Ronan Burke, Shots For Monday Morning by students of UCC Film & Screen Media, and Foxglove by Michael-David McKernan.

Clueless

Gate Cinema, Midleton and Mallow, 8pm

Clueless is screened as part of the 'Guilty Pleasures' strand.

Part of the ‘Guilty Pleasures’ strand of the festival, the 1995 teen classic is based on the Jane Austen novel Emma. Through the musings and pontifications of protagonist Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), this satire provides astute observations on wealth, privilege, class dynamics and the politics of teenage life. A film which launched a thousand acting careers, this truly is a generational touchstone, and a jewel in the teen movie canon.

Ticket of No Return (Bildnis einer Trinkerin)

Gate Cinema Cork, 8.15pm

Ulrike Ottinger classic from 1979. A rich, fashionable and enigmatic woman travels on a one-way ticket to Berlin to fulfil her destiny: to drink herself into oblivion. She meets a local alcoholic woman with a similar modus operandi, and the two odd companions embark on their self-destructive mission amidst a grotesque gallery of artists, punks, taxi drivers and fellow imbibers.

Titane

Gate Cinema Cork, 8.30pm

A winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes earlier this year, this body horror split critics somewhat, but it still took the prize at the French festival for its heady mix of sex and violence. Titane tells the story of Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a car show dancer with violent tendencies and a sexual attraction towards cars, but fate will show her that love can be found in unexpected places.

