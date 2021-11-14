Five things for the week ahead: Adele album, live music, Tiger King returns

1 |gig|

For Those I Love

He's already produced one of the Irish albums of the year, and now David Balfe finally gets to mark it with a proper hometown gig.

The Olympia, Wednesday, November 17

2 |TV|

Tiger King 2

Joe Exotic may be in jail, but the original series was way too successful to stay away. The man himself is heard via a crackly prison phone line, and we'll also catch up with the likes of Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe.

Netflix, Wednesday November 17

3 |festival|

Quiet Lights

The fourth Quiet Lights folk festival brings together a wide range of Irish artists to provide a snapshot of the modern state of the genre, including Emma Langford, Brigid Mae Power, Majia Sofia, Lisa O'Neill and Junior Brother among many others.

Various venues in Cork city, Thursday November 18 - Sunday November 21; quietlights.net

4 |album|

Adele - 30

The torch singer of our times emerges from her divorce with a double-strength tranche of cry-alongs to break out the wine to. Literally. Like, one song is actually called 'I Drink Wine'.

Available on streaming services and in record shops, Friday November 19

5 |film streaming|

Cork International Film Festival

If you haven't been able to get along to live screenings, many of the festival's films are now being streamed online for you to enjoy at home.