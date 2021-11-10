Nick Cave and Sinéad O'Connor to headline All Together Now festival in Co Waterford

The first big event of 2022 to reveal its lineup for next year is All Together Now in Co Waterford. It presents a stacked roster after two years on hold owing to the Covid crisis - and a 2019 instalment plagued with logistical issues that led to massive traffic jams on the way to the Curraghmore Estate site.

The festival has dug deep for established topliners, including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, on their first tour in four years, techno institution Underworld, and Groove Armada on their farewell tour, while Sinéad O'Connor's headlining set, following a career revival in recent years, will be the singer's only festival performance in Ireland next year.