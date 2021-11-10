Nick Cave and Sinéad O'Connor to headline All Together Now festival in Co Waterford

After two years of cancellations, the Co Waterford event returns with a mixture of international and homegrown acts 
Nick Cave and Sinéad O'Connor to headline All Together Now festival in Co Waterford

Sinead O'Connor and Nick Cave feature among the headliners for All Together Now in Co Waterford in 2022.

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 12:52
Mike McGrath Bryan

The first big event of 2022 to reveal its lineup for next year is All Together Now in Co Waterford. It presents a stacked roster after two years on hold owing to the Covid crisis - and a 2019 instalment plagued with logistical issues that led to massive traffic jams on the way to the Curraghmore Estate site.

The festival has dug deep for established topliners, including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, on their first tour in four years, techno institution Underworld, and Groove Armada on their farewell tour, while Sinéad O'Connor's headlining set, following a career revival in recent years, will be the singer's only festival performance in Ireland next year.

CMAT is one of the Irish artists playing All Together Now. Picture: Sarah Doyle
CMAT is one of the Irish artists playing All Together Now. Picture: Sarah Doyle

Homegrown heroes on the bill include alt-country queen CMAT, DIY punk outfit Pillow Queens, Cork psych-rockers The Altered Hours, and Limerick-based rapper Denise Chaila, while Dublin noise-makers Girl Band make their post-Covid return.

All Together Now 2022 lineup.
All Together Now 2022 lineup.

  • Tickets are on sale Thursday November 18 at 8am on ticketmaster.ie. Tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 festivals are valid.

Read More

Diana Ross to play legends slot at Glastonbury Festival

More in this section

Brian Maguire: 'There were images I couldn’t use, they were just too frightening' Brian Maguire: 'There were images I couldn’t use, they were just too frightening'
Dream come true for Cork comic artist to work on Spawn series  Dream come true for Cork comic artist to work on Spawn series 
Squid Game: Netflix sensation set for a second series Squid Game: Netflix sensation set for a second series
Diana Ross In Concert

Diana Ross to play legends slot at Glastonbury Festival

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices