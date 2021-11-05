Abba quiz: Do you know your Waterloo from your Voulez-Vous?

The winner takes it all from these multiple-choice questions on the Swedish pop sensations
Abba quiz: Do you know your Waterloo from your Voulez-Vous?
Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.

Answers: 1. Anni-Frid Lyngstad; 2. The RDS; 3. 1982; 4. 8; 5. Waterloo; 6. An acronym made from the first letter of each member's name; 7. Australia; 8. Abba Gold Vol. 3: Yet More Abba Gold; 9. Mamma Mia; 10. Voyager.

Read More

When Abba came to Dublin: The story of their only gig in Ireland 

More in this section

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film
Marvel's Eternals film banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses to cut same-sex kiss Marvel's Eternals film banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses to cut same-sex kiss
Movie review: Eternals is a standard Good vs Evil film with an interesting link to mythology Movie review: Eternals is a standard Good vs Evil film with an interesting link to mythology
Abba quiz: Do you know your Waterloo from your Voulez-Vous?

Dramas, shorts, documentaries: Ten to see at Cork International Film Festival 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices