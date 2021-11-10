Five to see at Right Here Right Now: Highlights of the Cork event this weekend 

FRIDAY

Niamh Regan, Loah, Wallis Bird & Mary Coughlan with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra

Cork Opera House; 8pm, €25

Night one of the festival leads with a diverse and powerful selection of female Irish singers and songwriters - longtime favourites like Mary Coughlan and Wallis Bird are joined by faces of a new generation, in Irish/Sierra Leonean singer Loah and Galway's Niamh Regan, finally touring her chart-bothering, Choice-nominated debut album 'Hemet' - each accompanied by the Opera House's in-house orchestra.

SATURDAY

Lorraine Nash and Míde Houlihan

Coughlan’s Live; 4pm, €15

Over on the other side of the city, a double-header provides half of the festival's afternoon programme at Coughlan's. West Cork’s Míde Houlihan's earnest songcraft has earned adoring glances from the Irish music press, most recently with 2019’s ‘Shifting Gears’ extended-player, released via Cork folk label Unemployable.

Having signed with FIFA Records early on in lockdown, and showcased her tunes at the Opera House during its season of lockdown streams, Kerry singer-songwriter Lorraine Nash will want to continue making a name for herself among live audiences, following the release of her ‘Wildflower’ extended-player and subsequent national airplay.

John Spillane & Junior Brother with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra

Cork Opera House; Saturday November 13, 8pm, €25

A coming together of idiosyncratic, distinctly Munster folk voices for night two of Right Here Right Now, as Cork's balladeering poet John Spillane shares a stage with the writerly, distinctly Kerry twang of singer-songwriter Junior Brother - again with the help of the Opera House's in-house concert ensemble.

SUNDAY

Caoilian Sherlock and Band

Coughlan’s Live; Sunday November 14, 4pm, €15

Having played guitar and written songs since the age of fifteen, and mucking in on local outfits like The Shaker Hymn and The Tan Jackets, Caoilian Sherlock is, for many, synonymous with the modern-day Cork scene - to say nothing of his trojan work on Quarter Block Party, and The Good Room, including venues like The Pavilion, The Kino and Live at St. Luke’s, as well as festivals like It Takes a Village and the Sudden Club events.

Having garnered a command of starry-eyed, bittersweet balladry under his former pseudonym Saint Caoilian, Sherlock is preparing to release his latest EP, Big Child, on November 10.

Interference

Cyprus Avenue, Cork City; Sunday November 14, 7pm, €35

The festival closes with a reprisal performance from legendary Cork outfit Interference, with regular collaborator Glen Hansard on vox, performing the songs of singer-songwriter Fergus O'Farrell, ahead of the cinematic release of a documentary on O’Farrell’s life, 'Breaking Out.