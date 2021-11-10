Dream come true for Cork comic artist to work on Spawn series 

It was always Kevin Keane’s aim to break into mainstream comic book illustration, which for anyone with an interest in comic books means the North American industry. However, rather than having to cross the Atlantic and hustle for years in the hope of climbing the comic-book ladder, the Cork illustrator got a nice surprise when America came to him.

It all stemmed from his posting a drawing of Batman on his Instagram account.

“I guess out of excitement or enthusiasm for the new Batman film, when the first trailer came out, I put up this piece of Robert Pattinson as Batman,” says Keane. “My Instagram at this point was very, very modest. I was just simply using it to put up my artwork, and within two days it had gained 5,000 likes and my numbers started to jump through the roof a little bit.”

A week later, Keane found himself relaxing at home in Carrigtwohill. After a particularly satisfying day of work, he lazily scrolled through his account.

“I checked and I saw on my messages section that I had three or four requests,” says the Carrigtwohill man. “Then as I’m scrolling through I see a blue tick, and I’m like, ‘Who’s this?’ And I click on it and it’s Todd McFarlane and the profile picture is him with Spawn, and I’m like, ‘Jesus Christ.’ I’ve idolised the artists of Spawn and McFarlane since I was very young.”

A detail from the cover of the recently-published GunSlinger Spawn.

With companies like Marvel or DC, there are pools of talent managers and editors who manage recruitment and commissions, but Keane was finding himself in contact with the co-founder of the third-largest comic book publisher in the industry, Image Comics. Aside from that achievement, McFarlane is an icon of comics for his creation Spawn, the occult anti-hero of the marathon eponymous series, a publishing phenomenon in terms of its extraordinary sales (already in the hundreds of millions), and a character very close to Keane’s heart.

“I loved the Spawn animated series as a kid. I was very young, so I shouldn’t have been watching it. I don’t know how I got on to it. But I started watching this animated series that was so much more grown up and so much more gritty. I just loved the way it felt. I became addicted to Spawn, I guess is the best way to put it.

"As I got older I started to look more closely at the artists and I started to look at who was doing what. Todd has always been famous for his work. He’s synonymous with extreme levels of detail. It’s so impressive the amount of work he puts on a page. And when Todd handed the reins over, I was a teenager when I discovered Greg Capullo, who was the primary artist on Spawn for decades. When I discovered Capullo I was, ‘that’s the guy.’ I was about 12 or 13 when I first discovered Greg. When I was at primary school I was trying to copy Todd McFarlane’s drawings. I was looking at his covers and I was trying to copy them, so that I could learn to draw like that."

Kevin Keane at work on his specialist tablet. Picture: David Keane

To be contacted by his hero was a surreal moment for Keane. “It was six different feelings all at once,” he says.

Keane was still walking on air when McFarlane asked him if he would be interested in doing some pieces with Spawn. Of course, he said yes.

“As we went through the whole process we then arrived at the Gunslinger Spawn, which was the story he was talking about quite a lot in interviews. The Gunslinger was the one he was really excited for. He loves Westerns and he loves that kind of storytelling. Where this really cool character exists in the Wild West, but he looks like this demon from hell,” says Keane.

With editions of the franchise selling in the hundreds of thousands, anticipation was astronomical for the latest expansion of the Spawn universe. It’s clear that Keane is someone with his head firmly screwed on, and he takes as much inspiration from McFarlane’s prodigious work ethic as from anything else the Canadian has done in comics. But the 13-year-old kid who used to run into Other Realms comics store in Cork city is beaming to find himself sharing comic book space with his childhood heroes.