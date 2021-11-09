Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Tuesday

International Shorts 3

Gate Cinema (2.15pm)

A number of short films eligible for Grand Prix International Short Award will be screened at The Gate Cinema on Tuesday including;

Hold Me Tight - Mélanie Tourneur

Tang Jër - Selly Raby Kane

Gotta fabricate your own gifts (Il faut fabriquer ses cadeaux) - Cyril Schäublin

Electric Bodies (Les Corps électriques) - Antoine Janot

Atér - Marie Fages

Night (Layl) - Ahmad Saleh

Michelin Stars II: Nordic by Nature

Triskel (5pm)

Nordic by Nature

Five years after his successful Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen, director Rasmus Dinesen returns with the story of young, down-to-earth chef Poul Andrias Ziska and his team, trying in extreme conditions to combine local cooking traditions with modern cuisine amid the beauty and wilderness of the remote Faroe Islands. Food writer Regina Sexton leads a panel discussion afterwards.

Taming the Garden

Gate Cinema (6.15pm)

The powerful former prime minister of Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has found himself a new and rather exquisite hobby: he collects trees. Transplanting century-old trees from across the Georgian coastline to his own private garden requires a lot of work and often a lot of extra infrastructure. Salomé Jashi’s wonderfully surreal and wryly observed documentary asks serious questions about power, entitlement and the environment, without ever losing track of the absurd reality it details.

The Seven Ages of Noël Browne

Gate Cinema (7.45pm)

Esteemed Irish documentarian Alan Gilsenan looks at the life of the Irish politician most famous for his work fighting TB, and his clash with the Catholic Church over health care. Expertly weaving together the complexities and conservatism of the era, and featuring unseen interview footage with the man prior to his death, the film honours Browne as a person ahead of his time in perspective, mentality and approach.

Ahed's Knee

Gate Cinema (8.15pm)

A film director attends a screening of his film in a remote part of Israel in Ahed's Knee

A film director attends a screening of his film in a remote part of Israel where he’s greeted by his greatest admirer: a young and beautiful officer from the Ministry of Culture. However, soon he finds himself fighting for his artistic freedom against the oppressive methods of the government. A brilliant, radical and intense account of Israeli trauma, and the filmmaker’s own personal disgust with the current political regime in his homeland.